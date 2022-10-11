Elon Musk Turns 'Perfume Salesman,' Says Will Take Dogecoin For Upcoming 'Omnigender' Burnt Hair Fragrance

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk was seen touting a $100 bottle of perfume on Twitter Tuesday evening in his new role as “perfume salesman" and said Dogecoin DOGE/USD payments would be accepted for the product.

What Happened: Musk promoted The Boring Company’s “Burnt Hair” perfume on Monday. The company carries out tunnel construction.

The Tesla CEO, who is also the founder of The Boring Company, called the perfume “the finest fragrance on Earth!”

And you can pay with Doge! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

On Tuesday, Musk changed his Twitter profile bio information to say he was a “Perfume Salesman.”

Screenshot From Elon Musk's Twitter Biography

Why It Matters: Musk revealed on Twitter that over 5,000 bottles of Burnt Hair had already been sold.

Over 5000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

“The Essence of Repugnant Desire” as it is called by The Boring Co website smells “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.”

The perfume sells for $100 with taxes and domestic shipping included and will be available in the first quarter of 2023.

At the time of writing, the product was available to buy with international shipping to multiple countries.

The billionaire first teased the cologne late last month. The Boring Company had earlier sold a flamethrower, while Tesla sells a number of novelty items ranging from belt buckles to a whistle.

Musk is a well-known proponent of Dogecoin. The meme coin skyrocketed last week when the billionaire entrepreneur revived his $44 billion deal to take Twitter private, in hopes that it would be integrated into the microblogging platform.

