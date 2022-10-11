ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Elon Musk Turns 'Perfume Salesman,' Says Will Take Dogecoin For Upcoming 'Omnigender' Burnt Hair Fragrance

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 11, 2022 9:41 PM | 2 min read
Elon Musk Turns 'Perfume Salesman,' Says Will Take Dogecoin For Upcoming 'Omnigender' Burnt Hair Fragrance

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk was seen touting a $100 bottle of perfume on Twitter Tuesday evening in his new role as “perfume salesman" and said Dogecoin DOGE/USD payments would be accepted for the product.

What Happened: Musk promoted The Boring Company’s “Burnt Hair” perfume on Monday. The company carries out tunnel construction.

The Tesla CEO, who is also the founder of The Boring Company, called the perfume “the finest fragrance on Earth!”

On Tuesday, Musk changed his Twitter profile bio information to say he was a “Perfume Salesman.”

Screenshot From Elon Musk's Twitter Biography

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Musk revealed on Twitter that over 5,000 bottles of Burnt Hair had already been sold.

 “The Essence of Repugnant Desire” as it is called by The Boring Co website smells “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.”

The perfume sells for $100 with taxes and domestic shipping included and will be available in the first quarter of 2023. 

At the time of writing, the product was available to buy with international shipping to multiple countries.

The billionaire first teased the cologne late last month. The Boring Company had earlier sold a flamethrower, while Tesla sells a number of novelty items ranging from belt buckles to a whistle. 

Musk is a well-known proponent of Dogecoin. The meme coin skyrocketed last week when the billionaire entrepreneur revived his $44 billion deal to take Twitter private, in hopes that it would be integrated into the microblogging platform.

Read Next: Elon Musk Suggests He Talked To Kanye West About Antisemitic Tweet: 'I Think He Took To Heart'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Burnt Hair perfumedogecoinElon MuskThe Boring CompanyCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month