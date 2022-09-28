Elon Musk Has An Idea For A New Cologne, But You May Want To Think Twice Before Using It

The world’s richest person has tackled electric vehicles, space travel, underground transportation and other sectors and could have his eyes set on a new category. Here’s the latest.

What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk could be gearing up to launch a cologne brand in the future.

Musk tweeted that The Boring Company could soon sell a cologne that smells like burnt hair.

“Burnt Hair – scent for men by Singed, coming soon from @boringcompany, the same people that sold you a Flamethrower,” Musk tweeted.

Musk joked that people could stand out in a crowd with the new cologne and get noticed when they walk through the airport.

Whether the tweets from Musk were a joke or previewing an actual product remains to be seen. Teslarati writer Johnna Crider shared the news and said the perfect price for the cologne could be $69.42, a play on two of Musk's favorite numbers.

Perhaps Musk will introduce a new cologne, and it will have a different smell, which would meet somewhere in the middle of internet trolling and sharing previews of events before they happen, two things Musk has been known for on Twitter.

Why It’s Important: The post from Musk comes as his last name is already used in the cologne industry.

Musk has released some different products from his companies over the years. This includes the infamous flamethrower from The Boring Company that was later called “Not-A-Flamethrower” and sold out with 20,000 units sold.

The flamethrower faced backlash by authorities worldwide, as Benzinga previously reported.

Tesla has also launched its own Tequila and belt buckles to celebrate the success of the automotive company. Tesla filed a trademark for its T logo and a branding iron earlier this year. Tesla sold a cyberwhistle and cyberquad for kids previously.

Many Tesla fans won’t be able to forget the Tesla shorts that were sold as a reference to investors betting against the electric vehicle giant.

Tesla’s online store is known for its lifestyle category, which includes the offshoot merchandise from Musk and his company. The Boring Company could follow Tesla and start offering other products to build on its strong following and increase brand recognition.

If Musk does release a new cologne brand, one of the big questions will immediately be if consumers can use the cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD to purchase it. Musk has been a vocal supporter of Dogecoin. Users can pay with Dogecoin for Tesla merchandise and also for rides using The Boring Company.

