WATCH: China Airdrops MILITARY Robot Dog Armed With Machine Gun And Ammo

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 4:50 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The robot dog is shown walking around on four legs.
  • The U.S. military is working on its own version of armed robot dogs from Ghost Robotics.
Technology has completely changed how countries fight wars: precision airstrikes, drones and now… militarized robot dogs. Jim Lewis, @Galactic_Trader on Twitter, shared a video early Monday that showed a Chinese robot dog dropped off by a drone. 

The robot dog, equipped with what appears to be a machine gun and ammo, is shown walking around on four legs. The benefit of attack drones and robot dogs like the one in the video is obvious: the ability to attack opposing forces without putting your own soldiers at risk. 

Read Also: GM Scores Military Contract For Electric Vehicles 

The U.S. military is also working on its own version of armed robot dogs from Philidelphia-based Ghost Robotics. But, one of the leading U.S. robotics companies, Boston Dynamic pledged to not make militarized robots. Even if Boston Dynamics doesn’t make militarized robots, it’s obvious that as technology advances, armies around the world will figure out how to incorporate new tools using robots. 

Hopefully, there is no imminent need for armed robot dogs as international tensions rise amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The international tensions have those in the business world spooked– Palantir Technologies PLTR CEO Alex Karp said he sees a 20%-30% chance of nuclear war. 

On Monday, defense stocks were some of the only ones that were in the green. Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, Northrop Grumman Corp NOC and Raytheon Tech RTX all closed higher on Monday, while the overall markets were red. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: General