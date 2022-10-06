GM's Military Unit Scores Electric Battery Tech Deal Following Its Hummer EV Demo

- General Motors Co's GM subsidiary GM Defense has been selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop a battery pack prototype for testing and analysis on Department of Defense platforms.
- "This award is a critical enabler for non-traditional defense businesses like GM Defense to deliver commercial technologies that support our customers' transition to a more electric, autonomous and connected future," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense.
- Also Read: GM Registers 24% US Sales Growth In Q3
- GM Defense will leverage battery technology, the Ultium Platform, for a scalable design that can be used for tactical military vehicles.
- Ultium Platform is a combined electric vehicle (EV) battery architecture and propulsion system that can deliver power, range, and scale beyond any previous GM hybrid or extended range EV technology.
- The Platform uses different chemistries and cell form factors, making it adaptable to changing needs and new technology insertions as they become available.
- Also See: GM Partners With OneD To Increase Energy Density & Reduce Cost Of EV Batteries
- This award follows a similar announcement GM Defense made in July when the business was chosen by the U.S. Army to provide a GMC HUMMER EV Pickup for analysis and demonstration.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 0.65% at $34.62 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.