This Shoe Company Is On A Tear Outperforming Apple, Tesla, And Microsoft In A Month

Crocs, Inc CROX may leave you with holes in your shoes, but not in your brokerage account. Since July 10, Crocs stock has grown by more than 30%, outperforming some of the biggest names on the market.
In the last month, Crocs stock has fared better than Apple Inc AAPL, Tesla Inc TSLA, Microsoft Inc MSFT, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and more.
Since Crocs began its business in 2002, the company has sold more than 720 million pairs of shoes. The company also sells shoes in more than 90 countries worldwide.
Here’s how the returns break down:
From July 11 to Present:
Apple is up from $144.87 a share to $167.98 for a return of 15.95%
Tesla is up from $703.03 to $876.99 a share, for a return of 24.74%.
Amazon is up from $111.75 a share to $142.28 for a return of 27.34%
Microsoft is up from $264.51 a share to $288.45 for a return of 9.05%
And finally… Crocs is up from $54.54 a share to $73.44 for a return of 34.66%
