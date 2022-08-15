Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 16, 2022

Have you ever wanted to share space with the likes of Kevin O'Leary, Anthony Scaramucci, and Jordan Fried?
Well, now you can!
This December 7-8, at NYC's Pier Sixty, leaders from the likes of DriveWealth and Apex Fintech Solutions, TradingView, Partisia, Synctera, Prime Trust, Current and beyond will attend the most prestigious dealmaking and thought leadership event.
This is event is a must-see. We'll have leaders duke it out over controversial topics, talk about perspectives on opportunities and threats in fintech, and share insight into the actions they're taking to monetize on disruptive trends.
Opportunities to speak are filling up! If interested in joining as a speaker or using this event to elevate your brand, please email renato@benzinga.com.
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Bitpay partners up with Cardlytics
- Bursa Malaysia to start exchange
- Zipmex seeks to fix liquidity issue
- SRAX launches a portfolio tracker
- FTX’s Reddit approach key to win
- Binance secures regulatory okays
- Galaxy is ending BitGo acquisition
- Robinhood may join forces w/rival HOOD
- HKEX enhancing trading calendar
- Fastest Transpacific link launched
- YouHodler enhancing Multi HODL
- BlackRock digs further into crypto BLK
- AbbeyCross taps $2.47M in funds
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Crypto wins w/new Fed accounts
- Lendflow taps Ocrolus over credit
- Jack Henry eyeing to buy Payrailz JKHY
- Trustfolio & Equifax partnering up EFX
- Celsius liabilities surpassed $2.8B
- Scotiabank is providing new APIs
- BankiFi is adding funds for growth
- Varo submits letter on amendment
- Nu adding 5.7M customers in Q2 NU
- Splitit striking a deal with Telispire
- Finix adding $30M in new funding
- Focused joining Stripe ecosystem
- Lenpals tapped Bricknode for tech
- Klarna is extending shopping app
- ABN Amro’s Tikkie added function
- Immo has hired Solarisbank CTO
- ReceiptHero joins a Visa program V
- Vista to acquire Avalara for $8.4B
- Feedzai secures a banking award
- Dented Feels intros NFT offerings
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Joseph Wang: the marginal buyer
- CB chief predicting death of cards
- Wells Fargo shrinks mortgage biz WFC
- Digital assets not following macro
- Burry adds one stock, dumps rest
- Bumble experiments w/group chat
- Signal sees phone number breach
- The cost pressures slowly waning
- BoA: QT to shave 7% off the SPX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
