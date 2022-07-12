 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 13, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 12, 2022 6:44pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • SDX completing equity tokenization
  • Clear Street reinvents prime broker
  • RJ O’Brien mourns loss of ex-Chair
  • Trading via Tradier on TradingView
  • FCA looks to improve its equity mkt

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • GS taps Google exec for a new unit (NYSE: GS)
  • Enfuce open for business in the UK
  • Zip closes money management app
  • BlockFi isn’t taking GBTC collateral (OTC: GBTC)
  • Treasury sought comment on crypto
  • Gnosis Safe has rebranded as Safe
  • Morpho adds $18M for DeFi lending
  • Glia helps Dover transition to digital
  • BBVA honing in on Spark bank unit (NYSE: BBVA)
  • Motive Partners bagged $2.5B fund
  • Unison expands Midwest operations
  • Live Payments, Visa are teaming up (NYSE: V)
  • WeMoney raising $7M for its growth
  • Lightspeed bags $7.1B, eyes crypto
  • Bristol-based Penny taps seed fund
  • InvestDEFY sees good performance
  • Bluevine is debuting tools for SMBs
  • Crypto firm Animoca added funding
  • Qori intros new multi-channel offers
  • Wefox added $400M Series D round
  • Capital One, Melio team on payable (NYSE: COF)
  • SymphonyAI to buy BAE’s AML unit (OTC: BAESY)

