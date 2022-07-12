Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 13, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- SDX completing equity tokenization
- Clear Street reinvents prime broker
- RJ O’Brien mourns loss of ex-Chair
- Trading via Tradier on TradingView
- FCA looks to improve its equity mkt
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- GS taps Google exec for a new unit (NYSE: GS)
- Enfuce open for business in the UK
- Zip closes money management app
- BlockFi isn’t taking GBTC collateral (OTC: GBTC)
- Treasury sought comment on crypto
- Gnosis Safe has rebranded as Safe
- Morpho adds $18M for DeFi lending
- Glia helps Dover transition to digital
- BBVA honing in on Spark bank unit (NYSE: BBVA)
- Motive Partners bagged $2.5B fund
- Unison expands Midwest operations
- Live Payments, Visa are teaming up (NYSE: V)
- WeMoney raising $7M for its growth
- Lightspeed bags $7.1B, eyes crypto
- Bristol-based Penny taps seed fund
- InvestDEFY sees good performance
- Bluevine is debuting tools for SMBs
- Crypto firm Animoca added funding
- Qori intros new multi-channel offers
- Wefox added $400M Series D round
- Capital One, Melio team on payable (NYSE: COF)
- SymphonyAI to buy BAE’s AML unit (OTC: BAESY)
