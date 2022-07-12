Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 13, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

SDX completing equity tokenization

Clear Street reinvents prime broker

RJ O’Brien mourns loss of ex-Chair

Trading via Tradier on TradingView

FCA looks to improve its equity mkt

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

GS taps Google exec for a new unit (NYSE: GS)

Enfuce open for business in the UK

Zip closes money management app

BlockFi isn’t taking GBTC collateral (OTC: GBTC)

Treasury sought comment on crypto

Gnosis Safe has rebranded as Safe

Morpho adds $18M for DeFi lending

Glia helps Dover transition to digital

BBVA honing in on Spark bank unit (NYSE: BBVA)

Motive Partners bagged $2.5B fund

Unison expands Midwest operations

Live Payments, Visa are teaming up (NYSE: V)

WeMoney raising $7M for its growth

Lightspeed bags $7.1B, eyes crypto

Bristol-based Penny taps seed fund

InvestDEFY sees good performance

Bluevine is debuting tools for SMBs

Crypto firm Animoca added funding

Qori intros new multi-channel offers

Wefox added $400M Series D round

Capital One, Melio team on payable (NYSE: COF)

SymphonyAI to buy BAE’s AML unit (OTC: BAESY)

👉 Interesting Reads: