Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 24, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 23, 2022 9:18pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • FTX is eyeing acquisition of fintechs
  • TiiCKER, Benzinga have teamed up
  • Freetrade raises via convertible loan
  • Wells Fargo robo lowers trade limits (NYSE: WFC)
  • ThinkMarkets expanded CFD lineup
  • Tradeweb launches new trading tool
  • Capitolis helps banks in doing more
  • JPM builds out trading infrastructure (NYSE: JPM)
  • LedgerEdge integrates w/ thinkFolio

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Atom Bank in talks over a NY SPAC
  • BNPL Klarna will lay off 10% of staff 
  • SBI launching real-time credit loans
  • Grab Financial has started new app
  • OpenSea adds new Seaport market
  • Y Combinator joins seed for Pebble
  • ECXX is tapping into OneTick Trade 
  • ex-Trussle execs start BNPL startup
  • ZoodPay has acquired Tez Financial
  • BNPL Openpay has raised $18.25M
  • UBS debuts new digital product line (NYSE: UBS)
  • eBay launches sports NFT collection (NASDAQ: EBAY)
  • CaixaBank issues a new braille card
  • NEAR launches a new regional hub

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Archegos collapse on synthetic PB
  • How to repair Web3 user interfaces
  • Pfizer CEO pitching elites on e-pills (NYSE: PFE)
  • MS, BlockFi disagree on BTC ETFs (NYSE: MS)
  • Inflation or deflation – ARK unpacks
  • The origins behind LeBron and Nike
  • GS ‘devestated’ by killing of worker (NYSE: GS)

