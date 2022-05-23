Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 24, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- FTX is eyeing acquisition of fintechs
- TiiCKER, Benzinga have teamed up
- Freetrade raises via convertible loan
- Wells Fargo robo lowers trade limits (NYSE: WFC)
- ThinkMarkets expanded CFD lineup
- Tradeweb launches new trading tool
- Capitolis helps banks in doing more
- JPM builds out trading infrastructure (NYSE: JPM)
- LedgerEdge integrates w/ thinkFolio
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Atom Bank in talks over a NY SPAC
- BNPL Klarna will lay off 10% of staff
- SBI launching real-time credit loans
- Grab Financial has started new app
- OpenSea adds new Seaport market
- Y Combinator joins seed for Pebble
- ECXX is tapping into OneTick Trade
- ex-Trussle execs start BNPL startup
- ZoodPay has acquired Tez Financial
- BNPL Openpay has raised $18.25M
- UBS debuts new digital product line (NYSE: UBS)
- eBay launches sports NFT collection (NASDAQ: EBAY)
- CaixaBank issues a new braille card
- NEAR launches a new regional hub
👉 Interesting Reads:
