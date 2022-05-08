Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 9, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Voyager features more crypto news (OTC: VYGVF)

Bets on Russian stocks w/ Morpher

Bitcoin.com raises $33.6M in a sale

10M Cash App accounts buy crypto (NYSE: SQ)

Robinhood Tenev’s kids threatened (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Pepperstone inked a big tennis deal

A slow start for Coinbase NFT offer

Stake closing on a Series A funding

Huobi adds money service approval

Robinhood adding Grayscale Trusts

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Point boosted home equity platform

TikTok is a frontier for central banks

Flagstar appoints new brand officer (NYSE: FBC)

MainStreet cuts nearly 30% of staff

EU Digital Markets Act gets delayed

Rapyd taps into cross-border trade

Chatting with Enzyme’s Mona El Isa

Backflip closes on $8M for proptech

Doodles NFT adding Billboard Prez

Rentberry tops $8M on StartEngine

JLL led $15M round for Re-Leased (NYSE: JLL)

What happens if no stablecoin rules

Line wants to push inclusive lending

Crypto fund Pangea eyes ‘long only’

Mastercard moving in open banking (NYSE: MA)

Kaleidofin finalizing Series B round

California added a blockchain order

Citi adding Europe instant Sepa pay (NYSE: C)

Colorado advances token study bill

Gamers will earn crypto with fintech

The Mortgage Exchange: ICE study (NYSE: ICE)

Allocate raises for allocator platform

👉 Interesting Reads: