Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 9, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 08, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Voyager features more crypto news (OTC: VYGVF)
  • Bets on Russian stocks w/ Morpher
  • Bitcoin.com raises $33.6M in a sale 
  • 10M Cash App accounts buy crypto (NYSE: SQ)
  • Robinhood Tenev’s kids threatened (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • Pepperstone inked a big tennis deal
  • A slow start for Coinbase NFT offer
  • Stake closing on a Series A funding
  • Huobi adds money service approval
  • Robinhood adding Grayscale Trusts

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Point boosted home equity platform
  • TikTok is a frontier for central banks
  • Flagstar appoints new brand officer (NYSE: FBC)
  • MainStreet cuts nearly 30% of staff
  • EU Digital Markets Act gets delayed
  • Rapyd taps into cross-border trade
  • Chatting with Enzyme’s Mona El Isa
  • Backflip closes on $8M for proptech
  • Doodles NFT adding Billboard Prez
  • Rentberry tops $8M on StartEngine
  • JLL led $15M round for Re-Leased (NYSE: JLL)
  • What happens if no stablecoin rules
  • Line wants to push inclusive lending
  • Crypto fund Pangea eyes ‘long only’
  • Mastercard moving in open banking (NYSE: MA)
  • Kaleidofin finalizing Series B round
  • California added a blockchain order
  • Citi adding Europe instant Sepa pay (NYSE: C)
  • Colorado advances token study bill
  • Gamers will earn crypto with fintech
  • The Mortgage Exchange: ICE study (NYSE: ICE)
  • Allocate raises for allocator platform

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • How Airbnb was able to pivot, turn (NASDAQ: ABNB)
  • Study: El Salvador’s BTC adoption (CRYPTO: BTC)
  • Musk’s $50K Texas ranch revealed (NASDAQ: TSLA)
  • Great Resignation, meet the Reset
  • debate: Bill Gross alpha creation
  • How WWIII may have been started
  • Are NFTs the future of subscription
  • Musk blasts Soros & threatens ads

