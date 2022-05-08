Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 9, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Voyager features more crypto news (OTC: VYGVF)
- Bets on Russian stocks w/ Morpher
- Bitcoin.com raises $33.6M in a sale
- 10M Cash App accounts buy crypto (NYSE: SQ)
- Robinhood Tenev’s kids threatened (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- Pepperstone inked a big tennis deal
- A slow start for Coinbase NFT offer
- Stake closing on a Series A funding
- Huobi adds money service approval
- Robinhood adding Grayscale Trusts
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Point boosted home equity platform
- TikTok is a frontier for central banks
- Flagstar appoints new brand officer (NYSE: FBC)
- MainStreet cuts nearly 30% of staff
- EU Digital Markets Act gets delayed
- Rapyd taps into cross-border trade
- Chatting with Enzyme’s Mona El Isa
- Backflip closes on $8M for proptech
- Doodles NFT adding Billboard Prez
- Rentberry tops $8M on StartEngine
- JLL led $15M round for Re-Leased (NYSE: JLL)
- What happens if no stablecoin rules
- Line wants to push inclusive lending
- Crypto fund Pangea eyes ‘long only’
- Mastercard moving in open banking (NYSE: MA)
- Kaleidofin finalizing Series B round
- California added a blockchain order
- Citi adding Europe instant Sepa pay (NYSE: C)
- Colorado advances token study bill
- Gamers will earn crypto with fintech
- The Mortgage Exchange: ICE study (NYSE: ICE)
- Allocate raises for allocator platform
👉 Interesting Reads:
- How Airbnb was able to pivot, turn (NASDAQ: ABNB)
- Study: El Salvador’s BTC adoption (CRYPTO: BTC)
- Musk’s $50K Texas ranch revealed (NASDAQ: TSLA)
- Great Resignation, meet the Reset
- A debate: Bill Gross alpha creation
- How WWIII may have been started
- Are NFTs the future of subscription
- Musk blasts Soros & threatens ads
