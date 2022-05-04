Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 5, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Robinhood will allow stock lending (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- Voyager’s CEO unpacked success (OTC: VYGVF)
- Binance got French regulatory nod (CRYPTO: BNB)
- Crypto.com makes a F1 NFT push (CRYPTO: CRO)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Truist bought gamified savings app (NYSE: TFC)
- Kaleidofin adding a $15M Series B
- Stack investing $8M into Newfront (TSE: STCK)
- DealMaker has appointed new CFO
- Early Warning intros Verify Identity
- Gary Gensler is seeking FI reforms
- Worldline, Algoan adding bank tech
- Flexee raises a new funding round
- Checkout.com talks key BNPL info
- Hetz Ventures closing $123M fund
- LGT selects SEBA on digital assets
- Current looks to fund next big stars
- Ownwell adding $5.75M in a round
- Citi adding Sepa instant payments (NYSE: C)
- Point raises for home equity fintech
- Ripple leases new SF headquarters (CRYPTO: XRP)
- Prando turns to Nordigen for fintech
- EC slaps Apple over NFC payment
- WU, SuperGIROS bet on payments
- Fundid unlocks capital for business
- Autograph started a new campaign
- GoCardless adding new leadership
- Fiserv enables BNPL product offer (NASDAQ: FISV)
- Kevin taps $65M in Series A round
- Quickbit debuts a crypto debit card
- BarRaiser closing $4.2M seed raise
- Mode introducing bitcoin cashback
- Poste Italiane invested in a unicorn
- Nova Credit debuts cash-flow tools
- Fidelity digital asset exec exits firm
- Indian neobank Open now unicorn
- Deutsche Börse added CMEs data (NASDAQ: CME)
👉 Interesting Reads:
- BZ learns about tips to grow worth
- Russia eyeing Ukraine annexation
- Federal Reserve is raising by 0.5%
- Cubans turning to cryptocurrencies
- Rules made MSTR to show losses (NASDAQ: MSTR)
- NFLX the worst performing in SPX (NASDAQ: NFLX)
- Where nearly $5.7T stimulus went
- Dimon: Fed should’ve hiked faster (NYSE: JPM)
- Crypto wunderkinds to start a fund
- All hail America’s newest truth czar
- 2nd move post-Fed tied to liquidity
