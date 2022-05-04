 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 5, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2022 2:29pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Robinhood will allow stock lending (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • Voyager’s CEO unpacked success (OTC: VYGVF)
  • Binance got French regulatory nod (CRYPTO: BNB)
  • Crypto.com makes a F1 NFT push (CRYPTO: CRO)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Truist bought gamified savings app (NYSE: TFC)
  • Kaleidofin adding a $15M Series B
  • Stack investing $8M into Newfront (TSE: STCK)
  • DealMaker has appointed new CFO
  • Early Warning intros Verify Identity
  • Gary Gensler is seeking FI reforms
  • Worldline, Algoan adding bank tech
  • Flexee raises a new funding round
  • Checkout.com talks key BNPL info
  • Hetz Ventures closing $123M fund
  • LGT selects SEBA on digital assets
  • Current looks to fund next big stars
  • Ownwell adding $5.75M in a round
  • Citi adding Sepa instant payments (NYSE: C)
  • Point raises for home equity fintech
  • Ripple leases new SF headquarters (CRYPTO: XRP)
  • Prando turns to Nordigen for fintech
  • EC slaps Apple over NFC payment
  • WU, SuperGIROS bet on payments
  • Fundid unlocks capital for business
  • Autograph started a new campaign
  • GoCardless adding new leadership
  • Fiserv enables BNPL product offer (NASDAQ: FISV)
  • Kevin taps $65M in Series A round
  • Quickbit debuts a crypto debit card
  • BarRaiser closing $4.2M seed raise
  • Mode introducing bitcoin cashback
  • Poste Italiane invested in a unicorn
  • Nova Credit debuts cash-flow tools
  • Fidelity digital asset exec exits firm
  • Indian neobank Open now unicorn
  • Deutsche Börse added CMEs data (NASDAQ: CME)

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • BZ learns about tips to grow worth
  • Russia eyeing Ukraine annexation
  • Federal Reserve is raising by 0.5%
  • Cubans turning to cryptocurrencies
  • Rules made MSTR to show losses (NASDAQ: MSTR)
  • NFLX the worst performing in SPX (NASDAQ: NFLX)
  • Where nearly $5.7T stimulus went
  • Dimon: Fed should’ve hiked faster (NYSE: JPM)
  • Crypto wunderkinds to start a fund
  • All hail America’s newest truth czar
  • 2nd move post-Fed tied to liquidity

