Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 14, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2022 6:46pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Blockchain.com adds sponsorship.
  • Binance has added on investment.
  • Coinbase, FTX eye consolidations. (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Sharesies standing out from apps.
  • Brazilian fintech unlocking market.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • PayPal CFO leave, what’s up next. (NASDAQ: PYPL)
  • Better.com is planning more layoffs.
  • CFPB slaps TransUnion operation.
  • BNP ups fintech bets w/investment. (OTC: BNPQY)
  • Brex launched a software platform.
  • SocGen taps the Saphyre platform. (OTC: SCGLY)
  • Payout added $8.6M in new round.
  • Umba adds $15M, eyes expansion.
  • Libeo fintech enters the UK market.
  • Stark Bank raises w/Bezos support.
  • TreviPay is offering embedded pay.
  • bioXroute securing $70M Series B.
  • Bread has added new AmEx cards.
  • WhatsApp to extend payment offer.
  • BlackRock learns crypto and more. (NYSE: BLK)
  • Nubank added a $650M credit line. (NASDAQ: FB)
  • Santander added new e-lockboxes. (NYSE: SAN)
  • Fireblocks, FIS partnered on crypto. (NYSE: FIS)

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Marketfy’s Tim Melvin talks trading.
  • The brace for $2T option expiration.
  • Regeneration.VC launching a fund.
  • IMF: Fintech pushed riskier lending.
  • Logan Paul talking NFT collections.
  • US sent heavy weapons to Ukraine.

