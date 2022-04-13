Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 14, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Blockchain.com adds sponsorship.
- Binance has added on investment.
- Coinbase, FTX eye consolidations. (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Sharesies standing out from apps.
- Brazilian fintech unlocking market.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- PayPal CFO leave, what’s up next. (NASDAQ: PYPL)
- Better.com is planning more layoffs.
- CFPB slaps TransUnion operation.
- BNP ups fintech bets w/investment. (OTC: BNPQY)
- Brex launched a software platform.
- SocGen taps the Saphyre platform. (OTC: SCGLY)
- Payout added $8.6M in new round.
- Umba adds $15M, eyes expansion.
- Libeo fintech enters the UK market.
- Stark Bank raises w/Bezos support.
- TreviPay is offering embedded pay.
- bioXroute securing $70M Series B.
- Bread has added new AmEx cards.
- WhatsApp to extend payment offer.
- BlackRock learns crypto and more. (NYSE: BLK)
- Nubank added a $650M credit line. (NASDAQ: FB)
- Santander added new e-lockboxes. (NYSE: SAN)
- Fireblocks, FIS partnered on crypto. (NYSE: FIS)
👉 Interesting Reads:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech Penny Stocks