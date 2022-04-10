Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 11, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Binance expanding asset services.
- CME looking into more crypto futs. (NASDAQ: CME)
- Moneybox securing funding round.
- flatexDEGIRO, Whitebox team up.
- Robinhood added BTC withdrawal. (NASDAQ: HOOD) (CRYPTO: BTC)
- Vested Finance adds new funding.
- Lemon.markets raises trading API.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Bitgo changes Galaxy Digital deal.
- JPM’s Dimon on DeFi, blockchain. (NYSE: JPM)
- UK Treasury looks to create NFTs.
- Metamask got integrated w/Apple.
- Lucky eyeing MENA post-funding.
- BoE fintech head joined Fireblocks.
- Wyre is acquired by Bolt for $1.5B.
- Cash App intros Lightning addition. (NYSE: SQ)
- Parametrix intros crypto insurance.
- IBEX Mercado added a $4M seed.
- Amazon, JPM renew card relation. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- RITMO scores funds for payments.
- Salt spotting fintech vulnerabilities.
- Revolut intros Allianz offer to user.
- MakerDAO teaming on bank loans.
- Morningstar to buy LCD from S&P. (NASDAQ: MORN) (NYSE: SPGI)
- Liquidity secures $775M its fintech.
- Flash boys and crypto bros uniting.
👉 Interesting Reads:
- $13T metaverse economy coming.
- Jordan Peterson on bitcoin maxis.
- Growing bets tether may see a run.
- Why do celebrities believe in BTC.
- Yellen talking CBDC development.
- 2022 tax day: Trades, crypto, NFT.
- Barclays traders get on NFT craze. (NYSE: BCS)
- Decentralization for Web3 builders.
- Celebrities joined crypto, lose fans.
