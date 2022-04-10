 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 11, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 10, 2022 10:29am   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Binance expanding asset services.
  • CME looking into more crypto futs. (NASDAQ: CME)
  • Moneybox securing funding round.
  • flatexDEGIRO, Whitebox team up.
  • Robinhood added BTC withdrawal. (NASDAQ: HOOD) (CRYPTO: BTC)
  • Vested Finance adds new funding.
  • Lemon.markets raises trading API.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Bitgo changes Galaxy Digital deal.
  • JPM’s Dimon on DeFi, blockchain. (NYSE: JPM)
  • UK Treasury looks to create NFTs.
  • Metamask got integrated w/Apple.
  • Lucky eyeing MENA post-funding.
  • BoE fintech head joined Fireblocks.
  • Wyre is acquired by Bolt for $1.5B.
  • Cash App intros Lightning addition. (NYSE: SQ)
  • Parametrix intros crypto insurance.
  • IBEX Mercado added a $4M seed.
  • Amazon, JPM renew card relation. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
  • RITMO scores funds for payments.
  • Salt spotting fintech vulnerabilities.
  • Revolut intros Allianz offer to user.
  • MakerDAO teaming on bank loans.
  • Morningstar to buy LCD from S&P. (NASDAQ: MORN) (NYSE: SPGI)
  • Liquidity secures $775M its fintech.
  • Flash boys and crypto bros uniting.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • $13T metaverse economy coming.
  • Jordan Peterson on bitcoin maxis.
  • Growing bets tether may see a run.
  • Why do celebrities believe in BTC.
  • Yellen talking CBDC development.
  • 2022 tax day: Trades, crypto, NFT.
  • Barclays traders get on NFT craze. (NYSE: BCS)
  • Decentralization for Web3 builders.
  • Celebrities joined crypto, lose fans.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + $BTC)

Elon Musk Pushes Dogecoin Payment Option For Twitter's Blue Subscription
5 Luxurious Cruises You Can Still Book For 2022 (Plus Some Movies For Inspiration)
AMD Vs. NVDA Vs. INTC: How Cloud Processor Demand Stacked Up In March
'San Francisco Is Not Safe': Crypto Exchange Kraken Closes Offices Over Excessive Crime Rate
Elon Musk Says This Is A 'Real Problem' When It Comes To The Media
This Entertainment Company's 1-Year Return Routs Bitcoin, Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, AMD, Nvidia And Ford
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech