Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 30, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Apex Crypto secures a BitLicense.

Atomic, NurseWallet partnered up.

Goldman buys NextCapital Group.

Robinhood adds extended trading. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Firms are urged to update for T+1.

Sproutfi deploys DriveWealth tech.

Blockchain.com pivots on licenses.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

HSBC joins Quantum accelerator. (NYSE: HSBC)

Zepto raises for its payments offer.

Facebook adds payment shortcut. (NASDAQ: FB)

JPM’s UK digital bank adds offers. (NYSE: JPM)

Lunar eyes $146M Instabank buy.

Effectiv raises $4M in seed round.

PayPal, GoDaddy transform taxes. (NYSE: PYPL)

KPMG, Volante launch an alliance.

eMoney rolls out white label offer.

Visa partners i2c over processing. (NYSE: V)

Wefinz, Nordigen are teaming up.

SFS enters into FinTech Sandbox.

NFT market Blur has added $11M.

Glia teams w/Twilio on finservices.

LiquidityBook hones API capability.

Yokoy secures $80M in a Series B.

MS plans an ETF platform launch. (NYSE: MS)

BigCommerce added partnership.

UK may be facing a crypto exodus.

Paris Blockchain Week schedules.

Nexo offering yield on the ApeCoin.

Alkami eyeing Segmint purchase.

Payfare, Visa growing relationship. (NYSE: V)

Papaya Global will acquire Azimo.

👉 Interesting Reads:

Defiance CEO differentiating ETFs.

JPM strategist seeing more upside.

Analysis: A 2022 deflationary bust.

The new Bretton Woods framework.

Households see $5.2K inflation tax.

