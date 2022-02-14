Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 15, 2022

Good day! Here are the top things to focus on, today.

JPMorgan: Bond traders overpricing a hawkish Fed. (NYSE: JPM)

Ukraine declares ‘day of unity’ amid possible attack.

Trudeau invokes emergency measures for first time.

Top Things To Know In Fintech:

BlockFi to pay penalties, go public.

UAE looked to ThetaRay’s offering.

I2c, KARTY will launch visa wallets.

Micruity Inc secures $5.1M in seed.

Nasdaq Europe to launch platform. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)

ThinkMarkets adds $40M in round.

F1 Payments rebranded as Corvia.

NFT-tied home netted over $650K.

Banked added $20M in a Series A.

BBVA invests $300M fintech Neon. (NYSE: BBVA)

Barclays calls for BNPL regulation.

Stitch adds $21M for an expansion.

ICE Mortgage reveals 2022 awards. (NYSE: ICE)

NatWest closes about 32 locations. (NYSE: NWG)

FIS acquires Atlanta-based Payrix. (NYSE: FIS)

Will Ferrell invests in fintech Lunar.

ADQ to intro new banking platform.

Spotlight: Data shared by crypto news outlet The Block shows that Coinbase’s mobile application surged from 186th place to second on the App Store following the airing of the aforementioned commercial.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

The highest every CryptoPunk sale.

NYC is firing unvaccinated workers.

Miami and Tampa see jump in rents.

Financial censorship now pervasive.

The Real Deal in the bond markets.

Fintech is used to get EVs on roads.

SpaceX eyeing spacewalks in 2022.

Thought-Provoking Statement: A+ players want to work with A+ players.

Source: Alex Lieberman