Fintech Focus For December 21, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: The market for stablecoins experienced breakneck growth in 2021, with the supply for dollar-backed cryptocurrencies surging by 388%.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

DeadHappy added new funding.

Nordigen, Enty have teamed up.

SoftBank, GIC back Addi BNPL. (OTC: SFTBY)

JPM Onyx works with Siemens. (NYSE: JPM)

Taptap Send adding a Series B.

Addi adds $200M funding round.

Equifax will add BNPL reporting. (NYSE: EFX)

Checkout.com poaches FB exec.

Jane Street, Virtu will join Spot. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Voyager added to board leaders. (OTC: VYGVF)

Expensify announces Q3 results. (NASDAQ: EXFY)

TradeZero onboards new leader.

Rocket has bought Truebill app. (NYSE: RKT)

Broker Insights secures funding.

Guava wins 100K Google grant.

Watch Out For This: TikTok is preparing to launch a new service that will turn its viral food videos into meals you can actually order and enjoy.

“Proceeds from TikTok Kitchen sales will go to both support the creators who inspired the menu item and to encourage and assist other creators to express themselves on the platform in keeping with TikTok’s mission to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users,” TikTok said.

Source: TechCrunch

Market Moving Headline: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) economists cut their U.S. growth forecasts after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin blindsided the White House by rejecting Biden’s roughly $2 trillion tax-and-spending package. Meanwhile, Europe’s biggest nations weighed more Covid-19 restrictions.

Source: Bloomberg