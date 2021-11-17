 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For November 18, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
One Big Thing In Fintech: A primary concern for military families, pre-deployment, is financial well-being.

That is according to the founding team at Guild, an investing app built for veterans, by veterans.

In light of the Guild’s Veterans Day launch to tackle the mission-critical issue of financial wellness for the military community and first responders, Benzinga spoke with Sean Bonner, Mike Conallen, and Kaj Larsen, who are leaders at the company.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Crypto firms are beefing up their in-house legal and compliance teams in the face of a crackdown from regulators across the globe.

Source: Financial News

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said that markets could face a rocky time ahead as the global economy seeks to emerge from the abrupt impact of the pandemic.

“When I step back and think about my 40-year career, there have been periods of time when greed has far outpaced fear -- we are in one of those periods,” Solomon said in an interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. “My experience says those periods aren’t long lived. Something will rebalance it and bring a little bit more perspective.”

Source: Bloomberg

