RealtyShares, the real estate marketplace that’s funded more than $500 million in developments, took home the Fintech Innovation Challenge presented by Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) at the Benzinga Fintech Summit.

The recognition, which comes with a $10,000 award, is for the company whose product best demonstrated scalable, material innovation at the Fintech Summit, held Sept. 28 in San Francisco.

“I was very excited,” Amy Kirsch, RealtyShares’ director of investor sales, told Benzinga of her reaction to the award, adding that it proves the fintech platform “can help investors diversify.”

The summit’s speakers, panels on the evolution of fintech and insights into cryptocurrency were some of Kirsch’s favorite moments during the one-day summit.

Kirsch said she enjoyed hearing speakers including Kevin O’Leary of “Shark Tank” and Docusign chairman Keith Krach.

Machine Learning On Horizon

RealtyShares’ platform, which connects investors and developers across the country, is like “working with one investor instead of 100” on a project, Kirsch said.

The minimum investment on RealtyShares is $5,000, and the San Francisco-based company launches two to five deals a week, Kirsch told Benzinga last month.

For real estate developers, the platform represents an efficient means of diversifying their investor base, she said.

Customers and investors can look forward to RealtyShares’ further incorporation of machine learning into its platform going forward, Kirsch said.

Photo: Gabe Dalporto, executive advisor at Lendingtree, presents a $10,000 check to Amy Kirsch, director of investor sales at RealtyShares, after the platform won the Fintech Innovation Challenge at the Benzinga Fintech Summit Sept. 28 in San Francisco.

