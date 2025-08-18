Carvana CVNA is back in top gear, and digital retail and consumer discretionary ETFs are along for the ride.

The stock broke out of its trading range recently. It spiked almost 18% in late July to its highest levels since 2021, following record-breaking Q2 earnings. It has traded up more than 80% year-to-date.

Carvana’s growth narrative has its roots in changing consumer habits. As tariffs increase the price of new cars, consumers are gravitating toward used vehicles.

The company’s business model allows customers to shop, finance, and buy cars online, and pick them up via vending machines. Its latest move to disrupt the $1.5 trillion used-car market is same-day delivery.

For ETF investors, this momentum is having a ripple effect. One of the most direct exposures is available through the ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN, which owns Carvana alongside other online retail innovators. The fund benefits as the company expands both its retail and logistics presence.

Concurrently, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, which measures more extensive consumer spending trends, shows resilience in demand for big-ticket purchases — even in the face of increasing expenses. For an investor seeking a fintech twist, consider the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, which tracks firms at the intersection of retail and digital finance —a category where Carvana’s combined auto-loan and payment technology becomes increasingly central to the action.

The larger lesson: Carvana’s quarter-record isn’t solely a victory for one stock. It highlights how ETFs focused on online retail, consumer discretionary, and fintech innovation stand to gain as digital disruption redefines the way Americans purchase cars.

