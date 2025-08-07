The Trump administration's directive to accelerate plans for a nuclear reactor on the moon has sparked renewed speculation and market interest in companies such as OKLO Inc. OKLO and BWX Technologies BWXT, highlighting the growing focus on a space-age energy race. Naturally, interest in nuclear-themed ETFs has taken the center stage.

OKLO shares soared to an all-time high on Tuesday after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, acting NASA administrator, announced the beginning of a process to solicit commercial proposals for designing a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor for possible use on the moon. While no contractor has been selected, market speculation is focused on which companies could potentially benefit.

Both OKLO and NuScale Power Corp. SMR gained, buoyed by speculation that they could be contenders in the lunar energy program. BWX Technologies Inc BWXT, the primary U.S. Navy supplier of nuclear propulsion systems, experienced a rally that was not driven by moon dust alone.

After the close on Monday, BWX Technologies announced second-quarter earnings that beat on both the top and bottom line. The company also raised its FY25 outlook.

CEO Rex Geveden cited solid government performance and a faster-growing global demand for nuclear technology in the defense, clean energy, and medical spaces.

BWX’s earnings and guidance were actual fundamentals to support the thematic tailwinds, a rare coincidence in hype-driven trades.

Those wanting to ride the nuclear energy hype, but not put all their bet in a single stock, are investing in ETFs offering diversified exposure to uranium, nuclear technology, and energy infrastructure.

Top Nuclear-Themed ETFs

Global X Uranium ETF URA:

Theme: Uranium miners and nuclear technology

Top Holdings: Cameco Corp CCJ , NexGen Energy Inc NEE

, Relevance: Indirect exposure to the uranium supply chain that may fuel future moon or space reactors.

VanEck Uranium And Nuclear Energy ETF NLR

Focus: Utilities and firms along the nuclear power value chain

Top Holdings: Constellation Energy Corp CEG , BWX Technologies

, BWX Technologies Relevance: Includes BWXT, providing direct exposure to defense and space-oriented nuclear contracts.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF IFRA

Focus: Infrastructure projects supported by the federal government

Relevance: Not specifically nuclear, but it could gain from more generalized U.S. investment in space, energy, and defense infrastructure.

Next Up: OKLO Earnings

ETF investors will be watching OKLO’s Q2 earnings, due after market close on Aug. 11, to see if the lunar optimism is translating into real progress, contracts, or partnerships.

Though its moon-related potential is conjectural, solid earnings or news-driven announcements may validate the excitement and trigger ETF flows.

Macro Trend Meets Moon Mission

The Trump administration's endorsement of a lunar nuclear reactor marks a bold new chapter in the narrative of nuclear energy's potential as a space-faring strategic asset and national security tool.

Paired with increasing global demand, favorable regulatory attitudes, and breakout profits from leaders, the industry is finally matching the hype.

Whether or not this moonshot venture results in genuine commercial rewards or mere cosmic speculation, nuclear ETFs are on investors’ radar screens again.

