Cybersecurity Report Flags 7 Major Threats Against Governments, Corporations: Stocks And ETFs To Watch

A new report from wireless threat intelligence technology company Bastille identifies the top wireless-enabled threats that could impact the surge in demand for cybersecurity platforms and stocks.

Top Wireless-Enabled Threats in 2025: The new list of the top threats in 2025 includes state-sponsored attacks, consumer surveillance devices that could compromise equipment and more.

Here are the top wireless-enabled threats for 2025 in the new report.

Nearest Neighbor Attack from APT-28 Typhoon APT Threat Groups Pegasus, Predator, and APT-29 Cellphone Spyware Low-Cost Consumer Spy Devices in Corporate Espionage Chinese Built Wi-Fi Routers Spy on Home & Businesses WPA-2 Weaknesses Wireless Earbuds (Bluetooth) as an Espionage Vector

The Nearest Neighbor Attack was first disclosed in November 2024 and demonstrates the rising risk of state-sponsored bad actors. APT-28, which is also known as Fancy Bear, is a Russian state-sponsored cyber espionage group.

"The wireless landscape is all around us at all times, and with it comes a new attack surface with critical security challenges," Bastille CEO Chris Risley said. "Our 2025 report shed light on these emerging threats and provides actionable strategies for enterprises to protect their assets and data in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

Why It's Important: The report highlights several examples of Russia and Chinese groups using cyberattacks on the United States.

The Salt Typhoon, for example, was able to infiltrate at least nine major firms including telecommunications giants Verizon VZ and AT&T T.

These attacks could target various items like the financial sector, defense contractors, and energy grids and critical infrastructure. Attacks could cripple the American economy and defenses, making cybersecurity a growing expenditure by large corporations and government agencies.

"As wireless technologies continue to advance, so do the methods employed by malicious actors," Bastille CTO Dr. Brett Walkenhorst said. "It's crucial for organizations to stay ahead of these threats by adopting proactive security measures and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to safeguard their wireless ecosystems."

The new report and various cybersecurity threats could put an increased spotlight on cybersecurity stocks for investors, including CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD and Palo Alto Networks PANW.

As companies spend more on cybersecurity and protection, companies like CrowdStrike and Palo Alto benefit from growing revenue streams and recurring contract revenue.

Investors can also look to cybersecurity ETFs like the Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG, Amplify Cybersecurity ETF HACK and the First Trust Cybersecurity ETF CIBR for exposure to the cybersecurity sector.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock