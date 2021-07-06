 Skip to main content

Cathie Wood Boosts Disney, Netflix Stakes, With $19M Buy In Each

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 10:06pm   Comments
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up 108,653 shares, estimated to be worth about $18.87 million, in the media and entertainment company Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) on the dip.

Disney shares fell 1.93% to $173.69 on Tuesday. 

Ark deployed the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) on Tuesday to buy the shares. Wood's firm debuted a stake in Disney stock about two months ago and held 151,851 shares, worth about $26.3 million, ahead of Tuesday's trade.

ARKW also bought 34,561 shares, worth about $18.7 million, in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) as the stock of the video streaming company closed 1.43% higher at $541.64 on Tuesday. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Buys $26M Disney Shares And Sells $13M In Netflix: What You Need To Know

ARKW held 80,907 shares in Netflix, worth about $43 million, ahead of Tuesday’s trade. Ark also holds 30,372 shares, worth about $16.2 million, in Netflix via its Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX). 

Disney and Sony Group Corporation’s (NYSE: SONY) Sony Pictures Entertainment had earlier this year announced a multi-year content licensing deal that will give Disney U.S. streaming and television rights for “Spider-Man” and other upcoming Sony movies after their initial streaming on Netflix.

Some of the other key Ark buys on Tuesday included Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI), UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) and sells included JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD).

Read Next: Is Disney+ Losing Its Streaming Magic? Top 10 Streamed Movies Of 2021 So Far

