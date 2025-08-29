Want To Turbocharge AI And Crypto Bets? Themes Has New ETFs For That

Leverage Shares by Themes is expanding its streak of new product launches, introducing two additional alternatives for investors looking to amplify their bets on two of the hottest frontiers of the market: digital assets and artificial intelligence.

The company launched the Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF BAIG ETF, offering 2x daily leveraged exposure to BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI, and the Leverage Shares 2X Long GLXY Daily ETF GLGG ETF, a 2x daily leveraged fund based on Galaxy Digital Holdings GLXY. Both debuted on August 21.

The launches bring Themes’ TWSS single-stock leveraged ETF lineup to 29 funds, highlighting its aggressive expansion into niche, short-term trading vehicles at a time when investor demand for tactical plays is still strong.

Betting Big On AI And Crypto

BigBear.ai, the Maryland data analytics company with government and commercial customers, has ridden the AI mania wave but also experienced meteoric swings in its stock price. A leveraged ETF such as BAIG is meant to deliver twice the daily moves, up or down, exaggerating the existing volatility in the stock.

Galaxy Digital provides access to crypto trading, investment banking, and asset management, industries that track along with the larger crypto market’s boom-and-bust cycles. For traders who believe there is upside in the next leg higher for crypto, GLGG provides a vehicle to amplify those wagers.

A Growing Toolkit For Speculators

Themes has continued to build out its lineup in 2025, launching leveraged ETFs against well-known U.S. tech stalwarts like Nvidia Corp NVDA, Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR, and Tesla Inc TSLA, among more recent additions on Boeing Co BA and ASML Holding NV ASML. With the AI and crypto space continuing to make headlines, bringing in BigBear and Galaxy appears to be a strategic effort to grab trading flows in two of the year’s most hyped themes.

But the securities are not suited for long-term investors. Leveraged ETFs reset on a daily basis, which implies that returns can stray far from the underlying stock’s long-term performance if one holds them for longer than a single session. That makes them instruments for individuals who are very conviction-driven on short-term movements as opposed to core portfolio holdings.

The Bigger Picture

The expansion highlights a broader trend: as ETFs become increasingly specialized, providers are finding demand not just for diversified index trackers but for high-risk, high-reward tools that allow retail and professional traders to express sharp views. Whether betting on AI's adoption curve or crypto's resilience, Themes is making sure there's an ETF for that.

Image: Shutterstock