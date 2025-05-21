In the face of ongoing market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty, investors are seeking more strategies that offer income and relative stability. Among those strategies that have gained significant popularity in 2024 is the utilization of option income ETFs.

Pioneering the trend are two JPMorgan Asset Management products, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ, that together have attracted more than $9.2 billion in new investor capital year-to-date.

Strong Inflows and Rapid Growth

The JEPQ ETF, which was introduced only three years ago, is now among the top 20 inflowing ETFs this year, attracting $5.7 billion (this year as of April 30), according to the recent data from ETFGI. Its older cousin, JEPI, is also witnessing strong investor demand, adding $2.8 billion for the first quarter of the year, according to etf.com.

In assets under management (AUM) terms, JEPI now manages close to $40 billion, while JEPQ has reached more than $25.53 billion. This rise reflects the rising popularity of option income strategies, especially among income-hunting investors who are cautious of the stock market’s volatile rollercoaster.

Learning Option Income ETFs

JEPI and JEPQ employ a covered call strategy to earn a steady income. Essentially, these funds invest in a portfolio of stocks and then sell call options on them. The premiums from selling these call options are used as a source of income, which is passed on to investors in monthly dividends.

This strategy has a drawback: although it offers a consistent stream of cash, it may constrain upside potential. If the underlying equities strongly move higher, the call options the fund has written could limit overall returns. Nevertheless, for income-oriented investors who are not as concerned with capital appreciation, this strategy is an attractive substitute for conventional fixed-income or high-dividend equity portfolios.

Key Differences: JEPI Vs. JEPQ

Though the two funds use similar approaches, they have different market focus and portfolio composition.

JEPI invests in a carefully chosen set of U.S. large-cap stocks, mainly from the S&P 500 Index. It invests in low-volatility, value-driven companies and uses environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in stock selection. JEPI also utilizes equity-linked notes (ELNs), which are debt instruments with a structured payoff based on equities, with a maximum of 20% of the fund invested in ELNs.

JEPQ, however, focuses on Nasdaq-100 Index growth-oriented companies like well-known technology giants Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Tesla TSLA, NVIDIA NVDA, and Alphabet GOOGL. Like JEPI, it employs ELNs to replicate a covered call portfolio and tries to provide a high yield with less volatility than the general tech-heavy index.

Investor Takeaway

The attractiveness of JEPI and JEPQ is that they can give investors consistent income without subjecting them to the full volatility of the equity markets. Although their funds might not capture the entire upside during bull markets, their potential to generate significant monthly dividends from the option premiums makes them appealing to retirees, conservative investors, and those looking to diversify portfolios.

While traditional fixed-income returns continue to suffer and equity markets remain volatile, income ETFs derived from options are rapidly becoming a popular choice, striking a balance between risk, return, and consistent dividends. For those investors wanting to ride out rough seas with a surer touch, JEPI and JEPQ are worth taking a hard look at.

