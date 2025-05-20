As the investing universe is hot on the trail of AI unicorns and meme-driven moonshots, there’s a more subtle approach quietly making investors millionaires — one dividend check at a time.

Dividend growth investing isn’t glamorous. It won’t illuminate Reddit forums or fuel CNBC arguments. But for investors intent on creating lasting, long-term wealth, especially for retirement, it could be the wisest thing you can do.

Individual dividend stocks may be temperamental. Earnings misses, company-specific risk or dividend reductions can upset your income stream. ETFs, however, package up several dividend-growing companies, spreading out risk and leveling out returns. And when it comes to getting dividend growth done correctly, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF SCHD is at the front of the line.

The Case For Dividend Growth

Dividend growth investing targets those companies that steadily grow their payments year in and year out. It’s not merely about receiving yield, it’s about seeing that yield build as your investment quietly grows in the background.

In the long term, this strategy provides a unique trifecta: increasing income, appreciation in capital and reduced volatility versus non-dividend stocks. Even better, it provides protection against inflation, which makes it perfect for long-term financial objectives such as retirement.

SCHD: The MVP Of Dividend Growth ETFs

Among the expanding world of dividend-oriented ETFs, SCHD is a standout with its steadiness and resilience in the face of a burst of newer arrivals and market phenomena like stock splits.

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

Expense Ratio: A mere 0.06%

Top Holdings: Coca-Cola Co KO, Home Depot Inc HD, Cisco Systems Inc CSCO, and Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.

SCHD follows the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, choosing only those companies with no less than 10 years of dividend increases, solid financials, and compelling yields.

Its quality-control focus, such as return on equity (average 29%) provides an extra layer of protection during downturns. And with a sector breakdown divided among energy (21%), consumer staples (19%), and healthcare (16%), SCHD balances growth with resilience.

Is There A Catch?

Naturally, even SCHD isn’t bulletproof.

Its concentration risk is something to consider. Its top 10 holdings constitute 4% of the fund on an average. While not a cause for concern, it may make risk-averse investors consider more diversified ETFs like the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF VIG, though it provides slightly less yield at 1.8%.

And then there’s the macro risk: economic slowdowns might pinch earnings and, by proxy, dividend increases. But SCHD’s concentration in solidly financed firms puts it in a better position to weather any softening than the typical fund.

Final Thoughts: Boring Is Beautiful

SCHD isn’t a roller coaster, but it’s not meant to be. It’s the workhorse of your financial stable.

For investors who want long-term compounding, increasing income, and an element of protection from chaos, SCHD is as close as the market comes to a “set it and semi-forget it” strategy.

Photo: Shutterstock