Once the ETF market’s secret corner, active fixed income strategies are now poised for a breakout moment.

In a recent JP Morgan Asset Management event in London, Travis Spence, the global head of ETFs for the firm, made a compelling forecast: the active fixed income ETF industry could grow almost six times in five years, rising from approximately $350 billion today to up to $2 trillion by 2030, reported Investor Daily.

That’s not only growth, that’s a generational shift in investor access to bond market exposure.

Spence said that the market is experiencing much larger growth in total fixed-income ETFs, and the “active ETF space alone will surge from some $1.3 trillion today to $6 trillion globally by 2030.”

Why The Shift?

Fixed income, long a bastion of mutual funds, is in the crosshairs of the ETF revolution. While active ETFs first took root in offbeat strategies such as derivative income, the past few years have witnessed a shift to core categories, including bonds.

That’s an instructive twist. Investors are increasingly clamoring for more flexibility in fixed income, a sector that requires active duration calls, tactical credit selection, and the ability to reposition rapidly in a volatile macro world. Spence notes that that’s the majority of people’s portfolios.

With the Federal Reserve balancing between growth and inflation, active managers have discovered fertile ground to highlight value in bond markets. And with the change of investor sentiment, ETFs are no longer simply low-cost beta plays, they’re starting to become strategic tools for alpha generation, even in fixed income.

3 Active Fixed Income ETFs Stopping Traffic

Here’s a glance at three popular active bond ETFs on the rise, and why they’re the future of fixed income investing:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF JPST

An old hand in the space, JPST is for short-term exposure with little interest rate risk, a favorite for parking cash or riding rate volatility. It actively invests in corporate and government bonds with a fee of 0.18%, emphasizing quality and liquidity.

Why it’s important: When rates are high, JPST presents a strong yield with less duration drag. It’s evidence that “dull” bonds can be intelligently managed for actual tactical benefit.

PIMCO Active Bond ETF BOND

BOND can be thought of as an ETF version of the venerable active bond mutual fund but with transparency and intraday liquidity. Carrying an expense ratio of 0.55%, it actively moves in and out of Treasuries, corporates, and MBS, aiming for total return across the interest rate cycle.

Why it matters: BOND demonstrates active bond management isn’t merely about protection, it’s about opportunistic overall return with experienced managers at the wheel.

FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF FIXP

FIXP combines fixed income exposure with options strategies to create yield, adding an essentially risk-managed premium layer. It’s newer and more niche, but it represents the innovation occurring in the active ETF world. It has an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Why it matters: FIXP is one of the new generation of “enhanced” fixed income plays, created for yield-starved investors who don’t just want bond exposure, they need strategy.

From Niche To Necessity

Only five years ago, active ETFs were a blip on the industry’s radar. Now, they’re not just mainstream, they’re leading the pack. And fixed income, previously considered too plodding for ETFs, is becoming a high-stakes growth driver.

If Spence’s forecasts are correct, active bond ETFs may account for almost one-third of the entire fixed-income ETF universe by 2030, a shift that may redefine the place of ETFs in core portfolios.

For legacy mutual fund participants, it’s both a wake-up call and a call to innovate. For investors, it may be the bond revolution they didn’t know was coming.

