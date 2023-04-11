Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday as investors and traders remained cautious ahead of the release of the consumer price inflation data on Wednesday.

What Happened: Markets witnessed some relief after Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned the Federal Reserve needs to be careful about hiking rates too aggressively in its efforts to contain price rises, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.24% higher on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Energy has proposed altering a decades-old formula for calculating EVs' fuel efficiency, reported Reuters. The tweak will reduce electric mileage ratings — but could encourage automakers to do away with fossil fuels more quickly, the report said.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of the company closed 2.2% lower on Tuesday. Job reductions at the retail giant's Twitch division are creating concerns among former employees and content monitors about the site's ability to contain abusive or illegal behavior, reported Bloomberg.

3. WW International Inc WW: Shares of the company closed 58.98% higher on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English upgraded the stock from ‘Neutral' to ‘Buy' and raised the price target from $3.80 to $13, citing the company’s new obesity drug on-ramp solution.

4. Procter & Gamble Co PG: Shares of the company closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday. The board of directors of the company declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.9407 per share on the common stock and on the series A and series B ESOP Convertible Class A preferred stock.

5. Moderna Inc MRNA: Shares of the company closed 3.06% lower on Tuesday. Moderna said its first influenza candidate, mRNA-1010, did not accrue sufficient cases at the interim efficacy analysis to declare early success in the Phase 3 Northern Hemisphere efficacy trial and the independent DSMB recommended continuation of efficacy follow-up.

