How DJ Hoppa Combines Weed, Creativity And Independent Music To Defy Stereotypes: 'Cannabis Makes You Think, Opens Up Doors Of Possibility'

Lee Gresh, better known as DJ Hoppa, is a living testament to the rise of independent artists in the music industry. At age 39, the multi-talented producer is a key figure in the hip-hop scene and an ardent cannabis enthusiast. As the founder of his own label, Broken Complex, Hoppa handles everything from music production, mixing & mastering, art design, music videos, and animation.

To achieve his goal of releasing at least one track a week, Hoppa recognizes the importance of multitasking. "I'm wearing a bunch of hats right now. But I figure: If no one else is going to do it right now, I have to do it. I’ve got to get this whole thing assembled and created, and then things will start to fall into place," he explains. Hoppa is committed to building a strong team and focused on tightening the infrastructure of his label.

Despite long-standing stereotypes, Hoppa defies the notion that cannabis consumption leads to laziness. "I can smoke all day" he admits, adding that the herb fuels his creativity. "I would say cannabis makes you think; it gives you time to step outside the BS going on and formulate plans and ideas… It just opens up doors of possibility for me."

A Life-Long Affair

Hoppa's love affair with cannabis began at a young age.

His early activism often landed him in trouble, but he always maintained a mature view of the plant. He credits cannabis with helping him focus and inspiring him to work on various aspects of his life and career.

What’s more, his passion for the plant remains strong well into his adulthood, as seen through collaborations with fellow weed-forward artists like Dizzy Wright, Demrick, and Chris Webby. "You can always spot your fellow stoner," he says.

Discipline And Passion

Growing up in a family of musicians, including a mother who is a classical cellist and a father who played jazz trumpet, Hoppa learned the importance of discipline and passion in music. He says, "my mom, when I grew up, was playing cello every single day. She would practice like four hours a day, and I feel watching her really gave me the same passion for music."

Among many other artists, Hoppa often collaborates with his Broken Complex labelmates Marley B., Kail Problems, Johnny Slash & Rollen Poole. We just make the music we like," Hoppa shares.

Their music is influenced by both West Coast and East Coast sounds, with Hoppa citing Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Premiere, and Pete Rock as some of their inspirations. He adds, "We've never followed trends or anything like that. We kind of just get up and make the shit that we want to groove to."

An Adventurous Cannabis Venture

Besides his music career, Hoppa has also ventured into the cannabis industry, launching a cannabis brand called Stoney Point in collaboration with rapper Demrick and the CEO of KushCo, Mike Bzdak. Their current exclusive strains include Stoney Point, Purple Peak and MVP, with more on the way.

Their love for cannabis is no secret, and they have long been vocal about its benefits and the need for legalization. Hoppa argues that compared to other legal substances, such as cigarettes and alcohol, cannabis is far less harmful. "Nobody's killing themselves with it and nobody's smoking it and committing heinous crimes because of it. We have decades of history of just the positive aspects of this plant. It's been medicalized everywhere. So many people in so much pain are using it to ease their pain. It's point blank, clear how much good it has done as opposed to the bad they think it's done. It's just super evident," he explains.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry, DJ Hoppa stands out as a trailblazer who has successfully combined his love for cannabis with his creative pursuits. Through his dedication to building a strong team, producing quality music, and advocating for cannabis legalization, Hoppa continues to challenge stereotypes and inspire a new generation of independent artists. His journey to success has taught him valuable lessons, such as the importance of wearing different hats and building a reliable team. He believes that artists should align themselves with people who share their vision and can offer support in various ways.

Psychedelics As Medicine

Hoppa also supports the use of psychedelics as medicine, particularly mushrooms and MDMA, as potential treatments for depression and other mental health issues. "It’s all about the dose," he says. "Mushrooms are enjoyable for me. It’s like therapeutic and relaxing and enjoying nature and feeling a lot more open. I definitely can see it being therapeutic and especially the mushrooms, MDMA helping with depression… a lot of people just need to tap in with themselves and they have a hard time doing that. And I think those kinds of substances could definitely help them open up."

