Lexy Panterra: The Singer, Dancer And Entrepreneur Transforming Fitness, Music And The Way We Smoke

Los Angeles-based singer, dancer and entrepreneur Lexy Panterra has made a name for herself with her unique vocal style, dance moves and successful businesses. Among her ventures, LTO Fitness, a fitness program that combines dance and exercise, has gained immense popularity, particularly among women who desire a fun way to stay fit.

Besides LTO Fitness, Lexy Panterra owns a clothing line, Lexy Panterra Apparel, which features comfortable and stylish activewear that is versatile enough for workouts and casual outings. Her entrepreneurial pursuits extend to Baddie Blunt Rings, a line of jewelry designed specifically for smokers.

These rings hold a joint securely, providing a stylish and functional solution for those who wish to keep their hands free while enjoying a smoke. The collection includes rings in three styles and two colors, made from high-quality materials and available in a range of sizes.

Panterra's Baddie Blunt Rings are unique as they are completely odorless, ensuring that users' hair and nails don't smell from smoking. In Panterra's words, the rings introduce "a classy way to smoke in public."

She also emphasizes the multitasking aspect, explaining that the rings are "great for men and women on the go, hustlers who are always working on different projects who want to make their lives easier while enjoying smoking." Panterra's goal is to "revolutionize smoking while making it glamorous and classy at the same time."

As a Billboard Top 100-charting artist, Panterra continues to innovate and surprise fans worldwide. In 2014, she founded her highly popular fitness company Twerkout and has personally trained celebrities like Mel B, Snoop Dogg, Christina Millian, Karrueche, Tiny, Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, Bella Thorne, and more.

Lexy Panterra has just released a double version single "Depend on You," showcasing her versatile vocal abilities in a slow R&B tune. The accompanying music video stars NBA Sun's Torrey Craig.

Following the success of her previous release "Under Me," "Depend on You" explores the complexities of love and intimacy through sensual and vulnerable lyrics. The single is available in two unique versions: Pt.1, a slow and sultry track, and Pt.2, a high-energy electronic remix released exclusively as an NFT through Sound XYZ, making it a collectible item for fans of Lexy and the electronic music scene.

Lexy Panterra has successfully turned her passion for dance and fitness into thriving businesses, becoming a popular figure in the fitness industry and beyond. With her innovative fitness programs, clothing line, and Baddie Blunt Rings, she continues to redefine the boundaries of self-expression and female empowerment.