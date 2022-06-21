Rapper Demrick And DJ Hoppa Launch New Cannabis Strain: Meet Snowdrift, Stoney Point's Successor

Famed rapper Demrick and producer DJ Hoppa have launched a cannabis stain of their own under the new Stoney Point brand. Dubbed Snowdrift, the cultivar is a hybrid cross of Skywalker OG and The White.

Riding off of the success of the Stoney Point strain launched with Kush Company in the California market, Demrick told Benzinga he decided to “take things to the next level” and launch a full-blown brand.

“With creating the Stoney Point brand we get the opportunity to curate a full menu of exclusive one of one strains. This is an exciting time and we can’t wait for people to try these new flavors we got a lot of cool things in the works,” he said.

Snowdrift is available at select locations:

Dr. Greenthumbs, DTLA

Cookies, Woodland Hills

Lemonade, Van Nuys

Greenwolf, Los Feliz

Greenwolf, Bellflower

Commenting on the launch, the management team at Kush Company said, “The brain child of DJ Hoppa and Demrick [Stoney Point] has upgraded from a strain to a brand. Things went so well we figured we needed to do more.”

With a grow facility of more than 25.000 sq. ft. the company decided to start offering different strais to Hoppa and Demrick to curate the Stoney Point brand.

“These two dudes get first dibs on all the new top secret shit we are working on. If it fits their brand profile we run it. Easy as that. All these strains are from seed. That means these phenos are exclusive to us. No one else has these phenos unless we give them away. Look out for Purple Point coming soon and everyone’s favorite MVP shortly after that,” the team concluded.