Kevin O'Leary Made Big Bets On 'Crypto Infrastructure' Firms Like Circle, Coinbase And Robinhood – Now Aims To Bring Playbook To AI

Renowned investor and “Shark Tank” personality Kevin O’Leary revealed his pick-and-shovel strategy for cryptocurrency infrastructure companies, including exchanges and stablecoin issuers, highlighting his long-term vision for the sector.

The ‘Shark’ Is Buying Into Crypto Infrastructure

O’Leary took to X, sharing a clip from his recent interview with Brew Markets, in which he discussed his investment strategy in the cryptocurrency space.

O’Leary, also known as “Mr Wonderful,” said he has invested in Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL, the issuer of the world’s second-largest stablecoin USDC USDC/USD, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and tokenized stock provider Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD

“I bought the crypto infrastructure,” he stated. “I ask myself, ‘What do I buy that is really picks and shovels? And what can I buy that gives me direct ownership of the technology, such as a stable currency or Bitcoin itself?'”

O’Leary applied the same logic to artificial intelligence, saying, “My conclusion has been if I wanna play the long-term, the next five years or even 10 years in AI, I need to own data centers. I need to own real estate where data centers are built. I need to own power contracts that power the data centers.”

O’Leary Says Legendary Charlie Munger Was Wrong About Crypto

O’Leary has been a vocal advocate of cryptocurrency. Earlier this month, he expressed disagreement with the late Charlie Munger’s views on cryptocurrency, describing it as “the only thing” that the legendary investor got wrong.

He has consistently advocated for key cryptocurrency legislation, such as the GENIUS Act, arguing that it is crucial to secure U.S. financial dominance in digital assets.

