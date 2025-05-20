Mr Wonderful Kevin O' Leary Says Elizabeth Warren Taking An 'Un American' Position By Challenging Crypto Law: 'Bill Has Nothing To Do With Trump'

Businessman and television personality Kevin O’Leary deemed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) opposition to the stablecoin legislation “un-American” on Tuesday.

What Happened: O’Leary took to X to express his disagreement with the Democratic lawmaker over the GENIUS Act that aims to establish the first U.S. regulatory framework for issuers of stablecoins.

The “Shark” dismissed Warren’s criticism of the bill as a “Trump product,” arguing that it is crucial for the future of U.S. financial dominance.

“This bill has nothing to do with Trump. This is about a digital payment system that establishes the U.S. dollar as the default currency around the world for price discovery on every commodity on earth,” O’Leary said.

He accused Warren of taking an “un-American” position and one that could lead to other fiat currencies challenging the dollar’s dominance.

“She's confusing politics with progress, and this time, it could cost America dearly,” O’Leary added. “That's not just wrong. It's dangerous.

Warren’s office didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Warren had urged Congress to vote against the bill, citing concerns that it would enable Trump’s “crypto corruption,” threaten national security and give criminals easy access to money.

The bone of contention is the Trump family-backed USD1, currently available on Ethereum ETH/USD and BNB Chain BNB/USD. The stablecoin was chosen to close a $2 billion deal between Abu Dhabi investment firm MGX and cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Despite Warren’s opposition, the Senate voted in favor of advancing the GENIUS Act on Monday, paving the way for the bill’s final passage.

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald On Shutterstock.com

