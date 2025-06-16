Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Rally: 'Hold Above $108,450 We'll Target All-Time Highs'

The crypto market continues to build momentum, with Bitcoin pushing past $108,000, joined by fresh gains in Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin. Sentiment is bullish as traders eye critical resistance and support levels that could determine the next leg of the rally.



Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $108,205.94 +2.5% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,651.09 +4% Solana SOL/USD $158.01 +3.6% XRP XRP/USD $2.32 +7.1% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1798 +2.9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001224 +2.3%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 20.9% and daily active addresses falling by 6.8%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 7,661 to 7,374 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 152.9%.

Coinglass data reports 75,198 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $216.14 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD $0.8384 +14.9% Kaspa KAS/USD $0.08117 +10.7% Pendle PENDLE/USD $4.04 +10%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Wick observes Bitcoin attempting a breakout from a squeeze setup, noting that a confirmed break and hold above $108,450 could trigger a move toward new all-time highs.

CryptoCon highlights a back-to-back Hash Ribbons buy signal, a rare and historically powerful bullish indicator. This signal, combined with low volatility, has typically preceded major rallies.

Interestingly, CryptoCon notes that Bitcoin has not yet entered the High Volatility zone where past cycle tops have formed. He refers to the current phase as the "weed-out cycle," testing the conviction of market participants before the next major leg higher.

On the other side of the trade, Roman warns of potential downside, citing bearish technicals. He points out an overextended Stochastic RSI, bearish RSI divergences, and weakening price action. Despite the macro uptrend, Roman believes a correction could be on the horizon after Bitcoin’s 7x move from 2022 lows, even if the broader bull run continues.



