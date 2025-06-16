Justin Sun's Tron Plans US Public Listing Amid Deepening Ties With Trump Family And Crypto-Political Shift

Tron TRON/USD, the digital asset platform founded by crypto billionaire Justin Sun, is preparing to go public in the U.S. through a reverse merger with collectibles company SRM Entertainment SRM.

Financial Times reported, quoting sources, that Dominari Securities, a New York-based investment firm linked to President Donald Trump‘s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., is facilitating the deal.

The deal’s structure mirrors the playbook used by Strategy MSTR, with the new entity, tentatively named Tron Inc, set to acquire and hold large reserves of the Tron token.

One of the individuals involved in the process said that Eric Trump is expected to join the venture in an official capacity.

Tron is poised to contribute up to $210 million worth of tokens to the merged company.

The move comes as pro-crypto sentiment from President Donald Trump's administration continues to reshape the regulatory environment.

Notably, Sun and the SEC had paused litigation earlier this year to seek a resolution over past charges of unregistered securities sales and market manipulation involving Sun and his companies.

SRM Entertainment's shares surged 280% following news of the planned merger.

Sun has also successfully strengthened his relationship with the Trump family. In May, he was among the top holders of the Trump-themed memecoin who attended a private dinner with the president at his Virginia golf club.

He has also invested $75 million in World Liberty Financial, a crypto company affiliated with the Trump family. The company recently launched a stablecoin on the Tron blockchain and has earned Trump $57 million from it.

Sun, often described as one of the more polarizing figures in crypto, is known for headline-grabbing moves, such as paying over $4.6 million for a charity lunch with Warren Buffett in 2019 and later consuming a banana duct-taped to a wall that he had purchased for $6.2 million.

Although born in China, Sun is a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis and once represented Grenada at the World Trade Organization.

Dominari Securities, operating out of Trump Tower just two floors below the Trump Organization, helped coordinate the SRM deal.

Its parent company, Dominari Holdings, saw its share price rise 580% in the weeks before the announcement that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had joined its advisory board.

The firm has previously raised funds for high-profile Elon Musk ventures including SpaceX and xAI, and also incubated American Bitcoin, a miner co-developed with Hut 8 HUT to build a strategic Bitcoin BTC/USD reserve.

