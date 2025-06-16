Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead $1.9 Billion Digital Asset Inflows Amid Global Tensions, CoinShares Finds

Digital assets are displaying resilience amid geopolitical volatility, posting $1.9 billion in net inflows for the week ending June 14, according to Coinshares.

This surge brings cumulative year-to-date inflows to $13.2 billion, setting a new annual record for the sector.

"Digital assets remained resilient, attracting inflows alongside gold," the report stated, noting that Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD led the surge.

Bitcoin recorded $1.3 billion in inflows, while Ethereum saw $583 million, marking its strongest weekly inflow since February.

CoinShares also highlighted Ethereum's inflows have now reached $2 billion year-to-date, equivalent to 14% of its total assets under management (AuM).

The inflow pattern was notably regional.

The U.S. alone contributed $1.9 billion in weekly inflows, making up the bulk of the week’s total. Switzerland, Germany and Canada followed with $20.7 million, $39.2 million, and $12.1 million, respectively.

However, Hong Kong and Brazil saw net outflows of $56.8 million and $8.5 million, respectively.

Investor interest also returned to altcoins.

Ripple‘s XRP/USD, following three weeks of outflows, saw a rebound with $11.8 million in inflows.

The SUI/USD blockchain platform attracted $3.5 million, adding to a diverse trend of asset accumulation.

Short Bitcoin products, though marginal, also saw $3.7 million in inflows.

Their total assets under management remain low at $96 million, reflecting subdued bearish sentiment.

The data suggests digital asset markets are increasingly decoupled from traditional risk-off behavior.

"Digital assets defy geopolitical tensions," the report stated, highlighting continued confidence among institutional and retail investors alike.

The rally comes ahead of a pivotal week for macroeconomic signals.

On Wednesday, markets await the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, a new FOMC dot plot and initial jobless claims, all set to land within hours of each other.

Current futures imply a 97% probability of a rate hold, but investors are watching closely for any shift in tone around potential rate cuts later this year.

Beyond monetary policy, structural shifts are underway in digital payments.

Retail giants Walmart Inc WMT and Amazon.com Inc AMZN are reportedly evaluating proprietary stablecoins pending clarity on the GENIUS Act, a proposed U.S. law that could enable corporations to issue digital dollars directly.

"Should the GENIUS Act pass, crypto's utility narrative, especially around stablecoins, could accelerate dramatically," Stella Zlatareva, Nexo Dispatch editor said in a note to Benzinga.

