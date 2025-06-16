Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the Truth Social Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ETF, B.T., allocating 75% of its assets to Bitcoin and 25% to Ethereum.

The filing marks a significant step in the company's expansion into cryptocurrency investment products, aligning with its broader push into financial services through its Truth.Fi platform.

Truth Social, launched in 2022 as a social media platform to counter perceived Big Tech censorship, has grown to 13 million users, emphasizing free expression.

Also Read: Justin Sun’s Tron Plans US Public Listing Amid Deepening Ties With Trump Family And Crypto-Political Shift

The company also operates Truth+, a streaming service with family-friendly content, and is developing Truth.Fi, a fintech brand focused on "America First" investment vehicles.

The proposed ETF, sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, will hold Bitcoin and Ether directly, aiming to track their price performance, with Crypto.com serving as the custodian, prime execution agent, and liquidity provider.

"The ETF will hold Bitcoin and Ether directly, with 75% of its assets invested in Bitcoin and 25% in Ether, and offer its shares (the ‘Shares') to investors, aiming to reflect the price performance of Bitcoin and Ether," the company stated in its press release.

The ETF's shares are set to list on NYSE Arca, pending SEC approval of the S-1 registration and a Form 19b-4 filing, with a decision expected by January 29, 2026, at the latest.

The filing follows Trump Media's recent $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury deal, reflecting its deepening commitment to digital assets.

"Crypto.com will act as the ETF's exclusive Bitcoin and Ether custodian and prime execution agent, as well as staking and liquidity provider," the press release noted.

The move comes amid a favorable regulatory shift under SEC Chair Paul Atkins, who has prioritized easing crypto regulations, though the filing includes cautions about risks, including potential regulatory changes under the Trump administration.

Trump Media, majority-owned by President Donald Trump through a trust managed by Donald Trump Jr., has faced scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest.

The ETF enters a competitive market dominated by BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, with nearly $70 billion in assets.

The company emphasized that "the proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus" and that shares cannot be sold until the registration statement is effective.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock