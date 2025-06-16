Strategy Acquires $1.05 Billion In Bitcoin, Pushes Holdings To 592,100 BTC With 19.1% Yield In 2025

Strategy MSTR announced Monday that it has acquired an additional 10,100 Bitcoin BTC/USD for approximately $1.05 billion, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The latest purchase was made at an average price of $104,080 per Bitcoin, pushing the company's total holdings to 592,100 BTC, bought at a cumulative cost of $41.84 billion.

The company has achieved a 19.1% year-to-date yield on its Bitcoin holdings in 2025, bolstered by the strong price action in the first half of the year.

Strategy continues to fund its purchases through a mix of equity and preferred share offerings.

In the week of June 9–15 alone, the firm raised over $78 million via its STRK and STRF preferred stock programs, alongside proceeds from a previously completed $979.7 million STRD preferred stock offering.

Since first entering the Bitcoin market in mid-2020, the company has raised billions in equity and debt, driving its share price more than 3,000% higher over that period.

Beyond market activity, chairman Michael Saylor is now expanding his Bitcoin advocacy globally.

In a meeting with Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and State Minister for Crypto Bilal Bin Saqib on Sunday, Saylor discussed how Bitcoin could function as part of Pakistan's state reserve strategy.

According to local outlet Dawn, Saylor expressed interest in advising the government on its digital asset policy.

"The most important thing is leadership, intellectual leadership, and that they trust you… the capital and the capability will flow to Pakistan," Saylor told the officials. “You have the most important thing, which is you have a commitment and a will and clarity. I look forward to working with you."

Pakistan recently took steps to become more crypto-forward, setting up a national crypto authority and declaring its aim to become a leader in Web3 among the Global South.

Saqib's office called the discussion with Saylor a "milestone in Pakistan's effort to build a robust digital assets policy framework."

