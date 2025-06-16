Metaplanet Surpasses Coinbase In Bitcoin Holdings With $117 Million Purchase: Japan's Crypto Giant Now Targets 1% Of BTC Supply By 2027

Japanese tech company Metaplanet has overtaken Coinbase Global Inc. COIN in Bitcoin holdings after acquiring an additional 1,112 BTC for $117.2 million, CEO Simon Gerovich announced Monday on X.
What Happened: The purchase, made at an average price of $105,435 per Bitcoin, pushed Metaplanet’s total holdings to 10,000 BTC. According to data from Bitcointreasuries.net, this positions the company ahead of Coinbase’s 9,267 BTC holdings, marking a significant shift in the corporate Bitcoin landscape.
Metaplanet’s stock surged 17.23% to 1,769 yen ($12.27) following the announcement. The company’s shares have gained over 408% year-to-date, reflecting investor enthusiasm for its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.
The Tokyo-based firm launched its Bitcoin acquisition program in April 2024 and recently revised its ambitious target to hold over 210,000 BTC by end-2027. This goal represents approximately 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, positioning Metaplanet among the most aggressive corporate Bitcoin adopters globally.
See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Consolidate, Dogecoin Dips As Iran-Israel Conflict Rages On: These Levels Will Define Direction Of BTC’s Next Breakout, Says Analyst
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Why It Matters: While Metaplanet now exceeds Coinbase’s corporate holdings, MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR continues leading corporate Bitcoin ownership with 582,000 BTC following last week’s acquisition of 1,045 BTC.
The Michael Saylor-led business intelligence firm pioneered the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy that companies like Metaplanet have since adopted.
The milestone comes as Bitcoin trades at $107,193, with the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization reaching $2.13 trillion.
Coinbase, despite being overtaken in corporate holdings, recently achieved its own milestone by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange included in the S&P 500 index, signaling mainstream acceptance of the digital asset industry.
Read Next:
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.