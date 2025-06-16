Metaplanet Surpasses Coinbase In Bitcoin Holdings With $117 Million Purchase: Japan's Crypto Giant Now Targets 1% Of BTC Supply By 2027

Japanese tech company Metaplanet has overtaken Coinbase Global Inc. COIN in Bitcoin holdings after acquiring an additional 1,112 BTC for $117.2 million, CEO Simon Gerovich announced Monday on X.

What Happened: The purchase, made at an average price of $105,435 per Bitcoin, pushed Metaplanet’s total holdings to 10,000 BTC. According to data from Bitcointreasuries.net, this positions the company ahead of Coinbase’s 9,267 BTC holdings, marking a significant shift in the corporate Bitcoin landscape.

Metaplanet’s stock surged 17.23% to 1,769 yen ($12.27) following the announcement. The company’s shares have gained over 408% year-to-date, reflecting investor enthusiasm for its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

The Tokyo-based firm launched its Bitcoin acquisition program in April 2024 and recently revised its ambitious target to hold over 210,000 BTC by end-2027. This goal represents approximately 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, positioning Metaplanet among the most aggressive corporate Bitcoin adopters globally.

Why It Matters: While Metaplanet now exceeds Coinbase’s corporate holdings, MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR continues leading corporate Bitcoin ownership with 582,000 BTC following last week’s acquisition of 1,045 BTC.

The Michael Saylor-led business intelligence firm pioneered the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy that companies like Metaplanet have since adopted.

The milestone comes as Bitcoin trades at $107,193, with the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization reaching $2.13 trillion.

Coinbase, despite being overtaken in corporate holdings, recently achieved its own milestone by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange included in the S&P 500 index, signaling mainstream acceptance of the digital asset industry.

