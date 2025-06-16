June 16, 2025 8:25 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Kick Off Week In Green – But BTC Sell Signal Hints At Pullback

by Khyathi Dalal
Zinger Key Points

The cryptocurrency market opened the week with gains as digital asset investment products saw their ninth consecutive week of inflows. Fuelling the rally, BlackRock made headlines with a $239 million Bitcoin purchase over the weekend.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$106,683.68 +1.5%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,610.89+3.5%
Solana SOL/USD$155.65+6.5%
XRP XRP/USD$2.21+2.2%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1762+1%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001214+1.8%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreased 20.9% and 26.4% respectively. Also, daily active addresses witnessed a drop of 6.8% and 8.1% each in a single day.
  • Coinglass data shows 79,368 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $279.38 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $301.6 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $2.18 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez flagged a sell signal on Bitcoin's hourly chart, indicating a possible short-term dip.

Trader Tardigrade sees a potential bullish reversal for Dogecoin, pointing to an “Adam and Eve” bottoming pattern.

Michael van de Poppe highlights Ethereum’s steady formation of higher lows, hinting at a likely breakout. If the rally fails, he identifies the key buy zone between 0.022–0.023 BTC. A successful defense of that level could send ETH toward 0.03 BTC.

CW notes that XRP is currently testing a major sell wall. A clean breakout could spark a rapid move back to previous price levels.

For Solana, Sjuul (aka AltCryptoGems) sees a strong bounce underway but cautions that untested equal lows near $140 suggest potential downside remains. A dip into that support area could tap into significant liquidity.

Photo: Chinnapong/Shutterstock

