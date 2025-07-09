Anthony Scaramucci Once Slammed Dogecoin, Other Memecoins As 'Distraction' From The Purity Of Bitcoin — This Is The Stuff That Would Aggravate Warren Buffett

Anthony Scaramucci has been a staunch Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate over the years, but the SkyBridge Capital CEO does not hold meme coins in the same regard.

What happened: During a CNBC interview, Scaramucci compared meme cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, to the Dutch Tulip Bubble.

During the Tulipmania, prices of several breeds of Tulip bulbs rose to above the value of a furnished luxury house in 17th-century Amsterdam

"These are gambling tokens, effectively," he said. "I think in the minds of some of the older investors, it causes contagion on Bitcoin."

Scaramucci said meme coins would “aggravate” Warren Buffett, legendary investor and a known Bitcoin critic.

Scaramucci argued that memecoins distract people from the "value and purity" of Bitcoin.

He said that he owns Bitcoin BTC/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Avalanche AVAX/USD and bets on assets that will grow in the "world of tokenization."

See Also: Why Crypto Investors Are Receiving Internal Revenue Service Warning Letters

Why It Matters: Scaramucci has been known for giving memecoins the cold shoulder. During a 2021 interview, he explicitly stated that he was "singularly focused on Bitcoin" and had no interest in cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin.

Interestingly, he was not drawn to Bitcoin from the get-go. An intriguing development during his stint at the White House impacted his ideas, bringing him closer to the asset.

Today, his conviction is so strong that he wrote a book about Bitcoin called "The Little Book of Bitcoin,” a guide to understanding the financial implications of digital asset technology.

Scaramucci previously revealed that around 55% of his wealth is tied up in Bitcoin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $108,818.39, up 0.70% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: