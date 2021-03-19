fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
312.04
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
329.37
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
391.53
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
133.92
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
162.56
+ 0%

NFT Craze A Reminder Of Tulip Mania? Keep Calm And Buy Non-Fungible Tulips

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 19, 2021 3:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NFT Craze A Reminder Of Tulip Mania? Keep Calm And Buy Non-Fungible Tulips

The non-fungible tokens are mirroring a period in Holland’s golden age known as Tulip Mania — quite literally.

What Happened: A collection comprising of 113 “Non Fungible Tulips” is on sale on the Open Sea marketplace.

The listing makes a reference to the historical period and claims the NFTs to be a “Tulpenmanie (sic) for the modern era.”

The Tulips are the work of an artist who goes by their Twitter handle @jtbxl.

Angel investor Brad Mills had some advice for his Twitter followers.

During the Tulipmania, prices of several breeds of Tulip bulbs rose to above the value of a furnished luxury house in 17th century Amsterdam, according to a paper by Earl Thompson of the University of California at Los Angeles.

Why It Matters: An NFT piece by Beeple titled “The First 5000 Days” recently sold for $69 million. The artist then offered the same amount to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk for an NFT song on NFTs. 

Musk later changed his mind about selling the NFT song. The NFT hype has reached such proportions that even the Musk tweet that announced the sale of the NFT song got an auction bid of $1.12 million.

On Thursday, Musk took a dig at NFT investors by tweeting an illustration of a party scene.

While Musk may have changed his mind on selling his song, his partner the Canadian artist Grimes has sold NFT art worth $6 million. Others that have made hay in the NFT sun include Lindsay Lohan and the street artist Banksy.

Banksy’s “Morons,” whose physical copy was burned by cryptocurrency enthusiasts, sold for $394,000 in March.

Price Action: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.47% lower at $58,242.20 at press time while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 1.69% lower at $1,801.38.

Read Next: Not Just Takung Art, This Stock Skyrocketed 84% Today As NFT Play

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Dirty Bitcoin Vs. Virgin Bitcoin: Why Kevin O'Leary Is Buying New Cryptocurrency

Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO of Benzinga, on Thursday interviewed Kevin O'Leary on the "Raz Report." Among the topics discussed with the "Shark Tank" star and co-founder of O'Shares ETFs were read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Cardano, Filecoin, Everipedia Or Kyber Network Cryptocurrencies?

A pack of cryptocurrencies have gained momentum spurred by disparate factors over the last week. read more

Elon Musk Changes His Mind About Selling NFT Song, Tweet Now Valued At $1.12M

Elon Musk has changed his mind about selling one of his tweets as a non-fungible token (NFT). read more

Remember 'Bad Luck Brian' Meme? Yeah, It Also Sold As NFT Crypto For $36,000

A popular meme from the early 2010s sold as a non-fungible token for $36,000, according to Foundation, a digital art marketplace. What Happened: “Bad Luck Brian” is a meme that contains an unflattering yearbook photo of Kyle Craven, which was posted to the internet in January 2012 by his best friend Ian Davies. read more