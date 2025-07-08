Sequans Secures $384M To Launch Bitcoin-Focused Treasury Strategy

Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS, known for its 5G and IoT chipsets, has raised $384 million in private placements to initiate its Bitcoin treasury plan.

CEO Georges Karam confirmed the firm will deploy net proceeds to purchase Bitcoin BTC/USD, part of a broader strategy to fortify financial resilience.

The funding round consisted of $195 million in PIPE shares and $189 million in convertible debentures maturing in 2028.

The move adds Sequans to the increasingly visible cohort of public companies allocating reserves to Bitcoin.

Strategy MSTR, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder with 597,325 BTC valued at approximately $64 billion, continues accumulating through equity raises and ATM issuance.

Tesla maintains its Bitcoin holdings, some sold in 2022, but its investment marked early institutional adoption.

Outside the U.S., Japan's Metaplanet MTPLF aims to hold over 210,000 BTC ($23 billion) by 2027, positioning itself as a corporate Bitcoin treasury firm.

Canadian fintech Mogo has also approved up to $50 million in Bitcoin allocation, evaluating investment opportunities against a Bitcoin hurdle rate.

Collectively, 116 publicly traded companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, controlling nearly 730,000 BTC, or around 3.66% of all circulating Bitcoin.

In the first half of 2025 alone, public firms purchased an estimated 131,000 BTC, doubling ETF inflows.

Sequans has tapped U.S. Bitcoin services provider Swan Bitcoin to help manage the acquisition process and governance framework.

Analysts say the corporate Bitcoin trend is driven by market conditions, inflation hedging, and growing regulatory clarity that legitimizes crypto reserve holdings.

Image: Shutterstock