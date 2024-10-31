Missed Jumping On The Bitcoin Bandwagon? Anthony Scaramucci Says It's Not Too Late To Climb Aboard

Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of SkyBridge Capital, suggested that it’s not too late for investors to get on board the Bitcoin BTC/USD boat, as the leading cryptocurrency approaches its all-time high.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Scaramucci, a passionate Bitcoin advocate, encouraged those who feel they’ve missed out on the cryptocurrency’s recent surge to reconsider.

He wrote, “If you're watching Bitcoin make new highs and thinking you missed the boat – you didn't. It's still VERY early, in my opinion.”

If you're watching #Bitcoin make new highs and thinking you missed the boat – you didn't. It's still VERY early, in my opinion. Read the whitepaper, listen and read people like @saylor @real_vijay @ErikVoorhees. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 30, 2024

Scaramucci urged investors looking to add Bitcoin exposure to read the whitepaper written by pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto, and following the insights of influential proponents like MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, Vijay Boyapati, author of "The Bullish Case for Bitcoin," and Erik Voorhees, founder of the cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s bullish views on Bitcoin aren’t new. Earlier this month, he revealed that about 55% of his wealth is tied up in Bitcoin and that he hasn’t yet liquidated them for gains.

Scaramucci was also gearing up to launch his book, “The Little Book of Bitcoin,” a guide to understanding the implications of digital asset technology on finance.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Scaramucci projected Bitcoin to hit $170,000 by mid-2026, which would mean a threefold rise over the next 18-24 months.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $72,354.45, up 0.24% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

What’s Next: Anthony Scaramucci and other industry experts like Caitlin Long and Jan van Eck will discuss the impact of the incoming administration on digital asset policy at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Photo by World Economic Forum on Flickr

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.