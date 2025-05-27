Anthony Scaramucci Remains Firm On Bitcoin As The Best Investment Idea Even As The Largest Crypto Hovers Around $109,000

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, recalled an earlier interaction on Monday in which he regarded Bitcoin BTC/USD as the single best investment idea.

What happened: It all started when podcaster Natalie Brunell, while reacting to billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller's investment mantra, wrote on X, "You don't need 50 ideas when investing, you just need one great one. Bitcoin is the best idea."

Brunell then tagged Scaracmucci, asking if the remark sounded familiar. Scaramucci replied, "Yes, it does."

See Also: From Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway To Jeff Bezos’ Amazon — Bitcoin Is Now Outshining These Wall Street Titans

Why It Matters: For those curious, the reference was to an interaction between the two in October 2024, when Scaramucci recalled how Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor convinced him to revise portions of his book on Bitcoin.

Saylor questioned why he recommends tying 2% of one’s wealth to Bitcoin while he himself has 55% invested in the asset.

"If you tell somebody to own 2% of Bitcoin, that means they have to come up with 50 other ideas as good as Bitcoin. So let me ask you, do you have 50 other ideas in your mind as good as Bitcoin?" Anthony quoted Saylor as asking him. "No, I don't," he replied.

Scaramucci has been vocal about his Bitcoin support, stating last week that he was hopeful the cryptocurrency would reach $500,000 apiece and become a full-fledged asset.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $108,958.81, down 0.71% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The apex cryptocurrency embarked on a record-shattering rally last week, rising to an all-time high of $110,376.88. Since then, it has retraced due to tariff-related developments.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: