Donald Trump Says 'Bitcoin Takes A Lot Of Pressure Off The Dollar'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Bitcoin BTC/USD is helping relieve pressure on the U.S. dollar, calling its increasing adoption "a great thing for our country."

Speaking about the evolving role of Bitcoin in the economy, Trump said that more people are using it for payments and that the digital asset has become an important part of the financial system.

"I noticed more and more you're paying Bitcoin," Trump said. "People are saying it takes a lot of pressure off the dollar. And it's a great thing for our country."

Trump clarified that he does not personally invest in Bitcoin, but said, "I have my kids and they invest in different things. They do believe in it."

His comment aligns with the known fact that members of the Trump family have been publicly supportive of cryptocurrencies.

In particular, his son Eric Trump has emerged as a prominent advocate for Bitcoin.

Eric has regularly spoken at crypto conferences and is involved in American Bitcoin, a company closely aligned with the Trump family that focuses on Bitcoin infrastructure and mining.

Additionally, Trump Media & Technology Group, linked to the former president, announced earlier this year that it planned to allocate billions of dollars toward Bitcoin as part of its treasury strategy.

Trump emphasized that his role as president contributed to building an industry that has become strategically significant for the country. "What I did do there is build an industry that's very important," he said.

He also pointed out the geopolitical importance of the U.S. embracing crypto. "You know, we didn't have a [crypto] industry, China would," Trump said.

The Trump family has heavily invested in cryptocurrencies.

Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, announced in May 2025 a $2.5 billion raise to create a “Bitcoin treasury.”

The company, where Trump holds a 53% stake, aims to diversify its $700 million cash reserves into crypto assets, including exchange-traded funds like the proposed "Truth.fi Bitcoin Plus ETF."

Additionally, American Bitcoin, a mining firm co-founded by Eric Trump and backed by Donald Trump Jr., merged with Gryphon Digital Mining to go public on Nasdaq in 2025.

The family also holds a 60% stake in World Liberty Financial, which launched a stablecoin, USD1, and raised $550 million in token sales, including a $2 billion investment from an Abu Dhabi-based firm.

Trump's pro-crypto policies include an executive order signed in March 2025 to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a Digital Assets Stockpile, aiming to position the U.S. as the "crypto capital of the world."

His administration has paused a dozen federal crypto probes and dropped lawsuits against crypto firms, reversing Biden-era regulations.

However, these moves have sparked concerns about conflicts of interest, with critics like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accusing Trump of "crypto corruption" due to his family's financial stakes.

