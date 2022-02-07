Tesla Reveals How Much Its Bitcoin Holdings Were Worth As Of 2021-End

byNeer Varshney
February 7, 2022 6:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Reveals How Much Its Bitcoin Holdings Were Worth As Of 2021-End

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday morning, revealed that it suffered impairment losses of $101 million on its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings in 2021.

What Happened: The electric vehicle maker said the fair market value of its Bitcoin holdings at the end of the year was $1.99 billion. The company had invested $1.5 billion in the world’s apex cryptocurrency in the first quarter.

Tesla noted the $128 million made in gains on certain Bitcoin sales it made in the first quarter of 2021.

The Elon Musk-led company said in the SEC filing that it continued to “believe in the long-term potential of digital assets both as an investment and also as a liquid alternative to cash.”

Tesla also noted that it may “increase or decrease" its holdings of digital assets "at any time” based on the needs of the business and its view of market and environmental conditions.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Tesla invested in Bitcoin in early 2021, becoming the biggest company — in terms of market capitalization — to make such a move.

The EV maker also briefly accepted Bitcoin on its online store but soon retracted its move amid concerns being expressed over the environmental impact of Bitcoin.

Musk is a major Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull and Tesla recently began accepting the meme cryptocurrency on its store for some merchandise.

Both Bitcoin and Dogecoin utilize proof-of-work consensus mechanisms in their network, but Dogecoin mining is based on scrypt technology, which makes it less energy-intensive.

Price Action: Tesla shares traded 0.5% lower at $918.81 in the pre-market session on Monday and Bitcoin traded 2.8% higher at $42,706.85.

Read Next: Bitcoin Crosses $42K Level, Ethereum Above $3K As Dogecoin And Meme Coins Shine Too — Why The Pressure On Crypto Market Is Still On

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Peloton Transition, Disney Earnings, Crypto Ads, SpaceX Event And More

Every day, Benzinga TV covers the biggest topics of the stock market. Benzinga’s new weekly highlights show features the top 10 events of the previous week. Follow Benzinga on YouTube for daily shows committed to providing the best market news and commentary. read more
Super Bowl LVI Becomes Crypto Bowl With Commercials, Ad Campaigns For Big Game

Super Bowl LVI Becomes Crypto Bowl With Commercials, Ad Campaigns For Big Game

Super Bowl LVI could go down as one of the most talked about NFL games of all-time for a growing sector. Talk in the cryptocurrency sector centers on the massive bets being taken by companies to promote their cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms, leading to the game being labeled the “Crypto Bowl” by several publications. read more
Will Bitcoin Move Above Yearly Open And Ethereum Break Through Resistance? 4 Experts Weigh In

Will Bitcoin Move Above Yearly Open And Ethereum Break Through Resistance? 4 Experts Weigh In

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded lower as of Thursday evening following the release of U.S. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump After Inflation Report —What If Feds Decide To No Longer Hodl Their Stash?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump After Inflation Report —What If Feds Decide To No Longer Hodl Their Stash?

Bitcoin was volatile Thursday night after the U.S. Labor Department reported inflation rising at the fastest clip since 1982. The global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 4.6% to $2 trillion at press time.  ​​ read more