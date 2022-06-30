ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $459,520 In This Bitcoin-Linked Stock On The Dip

by Neer Varshney, Benzinga Editor 
June 30, 2022 12:14 AM | 1 min read
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $459,520 In This Bitcoin-Linked Stock On The Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 7,198 shares in Block Inc SQ on Wednesday, estimated to be worth $459,520. The shares were purchased via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.

Block, a fintech company led by Jack Dorsey, is one of the key Bitcoin BTC/USD or cryptocurrency plays in Wood's portfolio. Her hedge fund also has substantial stakes in Coinbase Inc COIN and Robinhood Inc HOOD, which heavily rely on cryptocurrencies for their revenues.

Wood, earlier this week, defended her firm's backing of Coinbase, naming three revolutions around cryptocurrencies that "will not be stopped."

Ark owned 8,445,331 shares in Block via three exchange-traded funds, estimated to be worth about $539 million, before Wednesday's trade.

Dorsey in May said Block's entire business would move forward faster globally, thanks to Bitcoin, calling the apex coin's network an "open standard for global money transmission."

Some analysts disagree with Dorsey. Mizuho's Dan Dolev said Block's "over-association" with Bitcoin is a shame. 

“Tagging SQ as a 'crypto stock' has prevented the stock from benefiting from strengthening fundamentals, including accelerating GP dollars ex-Bitcoin across both Cash App and Seller ecosystems," Dolev said last month.

Price Action: Block shares closed 2.68% lower at $63.84 on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro, in line with a wider trend as fintech stocks mostly slumped in the regular session.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK Investment ManagementCathie WoodJack DorseySquareCryptocurrencyFintechLong IdeasNewsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsSpecialty ETFsMarketsTrading IdeasETFs