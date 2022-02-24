 Skip to main content

Russia's Biggest Exchange Suspends All Trading
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2022 12:27am   Comments
Moscow Exchange, the largest exchange group in Russia, on Thursday (Moscow time) announced it has halted the trading of all markets, as per local media reports.

The news comes as the dollar-denominated RTS Index, comprising of leading Russian companies, slumped about 21.5% in the latest 5 sessions amid concerns over rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action into Ukraine Wednesday night (Eastern time) and explosions have been heard across multiple cities in Ukraine.

Financial markets are roiled in the aftermath, with the U.S. futures, global markets and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunging heavily in response to the military action.

