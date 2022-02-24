Russia's Biggest Exchange Suspends All Trading

Moscow Exchange, the largest exchange group in Russia, on Thursday (Moscow time) announced it has halted the trading of all markets, as per local media reports.

📉 Мосбиржа сообщила о приостановке торгов на всех рынках — НТВ (@ntvru) February 24, 2022

The news comes as the dollar-denominated RTS Index, comprising of leading Russian companies, slumped about 21.5% in the latest 5 sessions amid concerns over rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action into Ukraine Wednesday night (Eastern time) and explosions have been heard across multiple cities in Ukraine.

Financial markets are roiled in the aftermath, with the U.S. futures, global markets and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunging heavily in response to the military action.