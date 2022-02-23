 Skip to main content

Here Are Some Safety Tips For Using Twitter In Ukraine Amid Russian Military Action
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 23, 2022
Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shared some tips on using its platform safely from "conflict zones or other high-risk areas" on Wednesday. The communication comes amid Russian military action in Ukraine, with several explosions being heard across major cities in the Eastern European country.

More On The Crisis: The U.S. futures, global markets and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are plunging heavily in response to the military action.

U.S. President Joe Biden has criticized Russian aggression and promised a "strong, united response."

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who was born in Russia, has also heavily criticized the Russian military action.

