Here Are Some Safety Tips For Using Twitter In Ukraine Amid Russian Military Action

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shared some tips on using its platform safely from "conflict zones or other high-risk areas" on Wednesday. The communication comes amid Russian military action in Ukraine, with several explosions being heard across major cities in the Eastern European country.

Setting up two-factor authentication helps make sure you’re the only person able to access your account. Here’s how to set it up: https://t.co/3tiXJvcn5J — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

Find out if your tweets are public or protected–which means they’re only visible to your followers–and adjust your settings accordingly. (Just know protecting tweets won't remove your old followers, though.)https://t.co/qnRoCpyWCR — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

If you think you've been hacked and you're unable to log in with your username and password, take these steps to get back in:https://t.co/2whSv5AlIq — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

Just like you might not want to tweet your home address, be cautious when tweeting from locations that you don't want others to see. Here are some frequently asked questions about tweeting with your location:https://t.co/GbqXLc5SIM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

You can also enable or disable location settings at the device level. Here’s how:https://t.co/rWolLtgRNB — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

More On The Crisis: The U.S. futures, global markets and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are plunging heavily in response to the military action.

U.S. President Joe Biden has criticized Russian aggression and promised a "strong, united response."

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who was born in Russia, has also heavily criticized the Russian military action.