Psychedelic Productivity: Peer Pressure Or Good Career Advice?

The trend of using psychedelics to improve focus, creativity and general well-being in a work setting is on the rise, especially among a growing group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and employees.

And, it seems that last year’s warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not affecting its popularity.

James Whitcomb, founder and CEO of Frontier Risk, who is behind a pioneering tech-enabled insurance ecosystem to better service cannabis risk, is one of many who experienced the benefits of psychedelics while dispelling the myths and stigma that surround them.

Following a psychedelic experience at a ketamine clinic in Connecticut, Whitcomb joined the movement. From an initial idea to use ketamine to treat depression, he ended up using it to more easily brainstorm solutions to problems at work.

"It sounds very hippy-dippy—it does—but I really believe professional services firms these days have to be looking inwards to find an edge in problem-solving," Whitcomb said.

Peggy Van de Plassche, author of a book called The Microdose Diet, said taking small doses of magic mushrooms while experiencing roadblocks in her career, helped her focus on important tasks for long stretches.

"This is the next level of biohacking," she said. "If I can be more creative in two hours than the person next to me is in eight, that's an advantage."

Yet, Van de Plassche stressed that research on the medical side is needed.

Not Everyone Agrees

There's a significant number of people who are not that fond of this new trend.

Marcus Hutchins, a cybersecurity analyst in Los Angeles is sceptical of using psychedelics to improve work results.

He said drugs producing psychedelic effects are becoming common at certain big technology companies where employees supposedly feel pressured to join the trend to keep up.

"I don't like the idea of work culture getting to the point where working insane hours is not enough," Hutchins said. "On top of that, you now need to be doing drugs to work even harder."

