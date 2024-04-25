Marijuana Reform On Fast Track In These States As Sen. Schumer Stresses The Need For A Bipartisan Effort

Loading... Loading...

House-Approved Marijuana Banking Bill Advances In Delaware Senate

A measure that advanced through Delaware House and seeks to put into effect a law under which banks doing business with licensed marijuana businesses would be protected got the green light at the state Senate committee this week.

On Wednesday, the legislation from Rep. Ed Osienski (D) and Sen. Trey Paradee (D) advanced through the Senate Health & Social Services Committee.

The synopsis of House Bill 355 stipulates that the measure "clarifies that banks, credit unions, armored car services, and providers of accounting services are not subject to prosecution under Delaware law merely by providing lawful services to licensed businesses engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis in Delaware."

Schumer Says Marijuana Reform Needs To Be A Bipartisan Effort

On a federal level, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listed a bipartisan marijuana banking bill as a priority in his chamber, reported Marijuana Moment.

On Tuesday he said "trying to deal with" the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act "and cannabis reform," is on the Senate's agenda. He was asked about what's next for the chamber's members following this week's passage of a foreign aid package.

"We've got a lot to do," Schumer said referring to "a bunch of different bills". He added that lawmakers need to "work in a bipartisan way," while doing "our best to get many of them done."

Georgia's Restrictive Hemp Measure Awaits Gov. Kemp's Approval

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has until May 7 to weigh in on a bill that seeks to further regulate and license the purchase of hemp products to those 21 and older.

Dubbed "The Georgia Hemp Farming Act," the bill from Republican Moultrie Sen. Sam Watson would mandate testing for all hemp-derived products, including CBD and Delta-8 edibles and drinks while prohibiting sales to minors.

Watson, whose legislation was approved by the state Senate late in the session, says his efforts are toward providing more protection for consumers, reported Georgia Recorder.

"We regulate tobacco, we regulate alcohol, we regulate food, yet we've got a ton of these products out there now that we're not regulating as a state to protect the people of our state," he said. "Kids go into these gas stations and buy gas and this stuff is being sold and nobody knows what's in it and nobody's checking it and that's just scary."

Louisiana Bill To Create Regulatory Framework For Legal Marijuana Advances Through Legislature

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, state House committee members gave the green light to a measure that would set up a regulatory framework for marijuana legalization, reported Marijuana Moment.

The bill builds on legislation that decriminalized small amounts of cannabis possession for personal use statewide in 2021.

The measure from Rep. Edmond Jordan (D) was approved this week in the House Health and Welfare Committee in a unanimous vote.

This bill is a prerequisite for the passage of additional bills that would allow possession of cannabis and tax marijuana sales.

Under an adult-use cannabis program, those 21 and older would be allowed to purchase up to one ounce of cannabis daily and apply for a license to grow up to six plants for personal use, with a cap of 12 plants per household.

